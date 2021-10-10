What promised to be the fight of the year did not fail. In a fight to remember, that had five falls and met all the expectations of the show, the British Tyson fury knocked out the american Deontay Wilder and retained the title of heavyweight champion of the CMB. So with an epic fight a trilogy was closed that will remain forever in boxing history.

After a draw in the first match between the two, Fury achieved his second straight victory against Wilder (42-2-1), this time by knockout in the 11th round. In this way, he maintained his undefeated 31 fights won (22 by KO) and a draw in front of the 15,820 spectators who were present at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Never doubt me,” claimed the British after the fight and added: “When things get ugly, I will always deliver.” In addition, he assured: “It was a great fight tonight, like any trilogy in history. I will not make excuses, Deontay is a great boxer. I always say that I am the best fighter in the world and he is second. “

Sure, to get to victory, Fury didn’t have a good time during the match either. It is that although he started throwing his rival to the canvas with a right hook in the third round, in the fourth it was he who fell and twice. But it all turned around in the tenth round when The Gypsy King dropped The Bronze Bomber again.

The closing came one before the limit, when a new right hook knocked out Wilder chances. At 33, Fury could now look to a heavyweight crown unification fight with the Ukrainian. Oleksandr Usyk, who owns the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Wilder, 35, put on a great show, but it was not enough to regain the belt that he gave in 2020 to Fury tafter five years in his power.

Round by round

After making his exit to the ring wait, Wilder started strong the combat by connecting the first blows to the body and head of a Fury who had the highest weight of his career (125.6 kg).

The Bronze Bomber took the first assault but Fury began to deliver the most accurate blows of the combat. The British was taking pace until in the third round he sent Wilder to the canvas for the first time with a right hook.

The American held out until the bell and He quickly turned him around with his fearsome right hand, which sent Fury to the ground twice in the fourth round. With both fighters touched, Wilder and Fury tried to settle back in the ring, granting themselves a small truce in three even rounds.

In the seventh, the British he crashed a powerful right hand against Wilder that left him shaking but the American was still on his feet and ready to resist. Wilder, a knockout specialist, hoped to find a winning shot but it was Fury who brought him down on the knee again in the tenth round.

The Brit also resented Wilder’s blows but, with One minute and 10 seconds to go in the eleventh round, he managed to land a withering right hook from which Wilder could no longer recover.

The trilogy between Fury and Wilder began in 2018, with a first match in Los Angeles which ended in a draw, after the Brit survived two falls, one of them in the 12th round.

Fury before stepping into the ring.

Fury knocked out Wilder in the seventh round of the second bout, which took place in February 2020 in Las Vegas (Nevada), the last time that both fighters had stepped into a ring.

Rather than face the American again, Fury had planned a heavyweight belt unification bout this year against compatriot Anthony Joshua, but an independent arbitration ordered Wilder to award a third rematch match.

Fury retained the title.

Saturday’s fight was scheduled for July, but it was postponed after Fury and members of his team tested positive for coronavirus.

