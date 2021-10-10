With the chords of ‘We are de Champions’ they crowned Tyson Fury on the ring. And at that very moment, the fallen king, Deontay Wilder, was leaving the ring. The face and the cross of a fight that was better than we all expected and in which it was clear that this trilogy was not planned, but that it will be saved along with the best in history. The ‘Gipsy King’ came out dressed as a Roman emperor. He could not better foresee what awaited him between the sixteen strings: the most absolute war. Fury knocked out Wilder after five knockdowns (two own and three by others) in the eleventh round to retain the WBC World Heavyweight Championship. “I always said that he was the best in the world. He is the second. I will not make any excuses. He is a very tough fighter who made me get my best payment,” snapped the champion.

The fight had two very different parts. Wilder came out to beat Fury down to avoid his pressure and try to remove his legs. He did it in the first two rounds, but in the third the Englishman went up a gear. The champion tried throughout the fight to use his weight (he was almost 18 kg more than his opponent) to tire the American and look for holes. The first found him with a crochet that sent the aspirant to the ground. The bell saved him. Would it hold? Boy he did! Wilder came out smart, blocking the fight and when Fury wanted to enter he received him with a direct right to the temple. It wasn’t an instant knockdown, but there was damage and the champion hit the mat twice. His face reflected surprise at the situation, anger and the usual floating sensation. The bell also saved him. 1-1 in luck, you could say.

The fifth and sixth rounds were more or less transitional. Neither wanted to risk, but Fury began to add punishment. From the seventh, the end was clear. The Englishman was hitting with great certainty and was putting the weight on his rival as soon as he could. Wilder was very tired. It was evident that the challenger’s corner scratched seconds on the clock and in the eighth it was seen that Fury took blows and they did not bother him. Without hitting and being inferior, the end was clear. In addition, the one from Manchester had already begun to put pressure, which ended up mentally disconnecting the one from Alabama.

Little by little the blows were greater, there were moments when it was inexplicable how Wilder stood. Each time the applicant protected himself less and was more KO. In an action in which he was not careful, with a right in the short Fury he sent him to the ground and again the bell saved him. There, or even before, everything should have stopped. It was not necessary to continue. But he wanted and in the eleventh, taking it off again and nailing the right blown, Fury ended the trilogy between them. He came out of Roman Emperor and stepped down from the ring as heavyweight emperor. The category has a king, Usyk, now they must decide who is the only command. It will take. Joshua has executed his immediate rematch. It remains to be seen which way Fury takes.

Check the results of the Fury vs Wilder 3 evening