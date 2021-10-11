Las Vegas live the fight of the year between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder / .

The unthinkable for the fight of the year between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury because the T-Mobile of Las Vegas, an enclosure in which both fighters will climb in search of the belt of the heavyweights of the World Boxing Council, It will not be filled due to cancellation of the ticket sold.

Bob Arum, promoter of the third battle between the American and English boxer, argued before the media that the difference in tickets sold with the second chapter of early 2020 has to do with the sanitary measures applied by the British government for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ticket sales have been very, very good. But look [afuera], walk through the city. Where are the British? Biden has kept them out. They lifted the travel ban as of November 1. That doesn’t help the fight, does it? This is why you don’t have the same kind of buzz. But I think pay-per-view is doing better than before. “

Bob arum

The home stadium of the Golden Knights can hold more than 20,000 attendees, but for himThe fight between Fury and Wilder was trained up to 18 thousand people and according to information from Boxingscene.com the ticketing will have to exceed 15 thousand people, as the media will have confirmed that the place will not be filled.

Notably, the MGM Grand Arena, the center where Fury won in the seventh round after Wilder’s corner threw in the towel, received approximately 16,000 people, to put in a few. $ 17 million in ticket revenue. In this sense, Frank Warren, co-promoter of Fury pointed out that without the restrictions 8 thousand British would have flown.

The hope for the organizers is pay-per-view, because the rematch between the boxers at the beginning of 2020 made 850 thousand purchases in the United States alone. In this way, the United Kingdom will have to give it the remaining boost with the purchases for the fight on October 9.

“I think it will be good for him. You should do good numbers there. They are highly publicized. And there is a lot of uncertainty about this fight because Tyson has everything to lose and nothing to gain. For me He has already beaten it twice. It was stolen the first time [oficialmente un sorteo dividido] and they obviously took him to school the second time. Look, everything is on the line for Tyson. You cannot afford to be complacent. I hope I win. I hope it stops it. Pbut can’t afford to be complacentWarren mentioned.

And this might be interesting, to see what this guy does. Because for me, he can do one thing to win this fight and that is go out there, stand his ground and drop bombs. You will not leave it out of the box. That is the only possibility. And if he does that, you’ll have an incredible shootout between the two of you. “

Warren.