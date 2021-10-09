Fury vs Wilder 3: date, when and TV to see the fight live and online. BRAND Claro

Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier, Riddick Bowe vs Evander Holyfield and now Tyson “the Gypsy King” Fury against Deontay “the Bronze Bomber” Wilder. One more time the third fight for the world heavyweight title is approaching.

The first time they met, in December 2018, the two undefeated ended in a draw, but when they saw each other again in the ring in February 2020, Tyson Fury removed the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight belt from Deontay Wilder in his eleventh defense of the title.

In the last few weeks, both fighters have given strong statements. The Bronze Bomber noticed that he is more focused now than he has ever been in his entire career. while the Gypsy King declared that he will cheat again because he will smash Wilder’s face.

The end of the words and the beginning of the blows are near. This weekend champion Tyson will either emerge from his first title defense or Wilder will regain his belt at the T-Mobile arena in Paradise, extremely close to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The boxing event will also feature the fights of Frank Snchez vs. . Ajagba, Robert Helenius vs. Adamn Kownacki and Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin.

Saturday October 9.

Timetables United States | The boxing event will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. PT. Fury and Wilder are expected to walk into the ring around 11:30 PM ET and 8:30 PM PST.

Channels in the United States | The event can be viewed by ESPN and Fox Sports pay-per-view.

Hours in Mexico, Peru and Colombia | From 6:00 p.m. The main fight will be at 10:30 p.m., Central Mexico time.

Hours in Argentina and Chille | From 20:00 hours in Buenos Aires time. The stellar will be at 00:30 hours.

Channels to watch the fight in Mexico and Latin America | In Mexico go through ESPN, STAR + and Azteca 7. For the rest of Latin America you can follow it on ESPN Knockout and STAR +.

30 wins (21 by knockout), zero losses and one draw.

42 wins (41 by knockout), a defeat (by knockout) and a draw.

Fury will take close to $ 30,000,000 Americans, while Wilder win $ 20,000,000 not counting Pay-Per-View money. In the case of payments per event, the champion take 60 percent and the challenger the remaining 40.

The favorite to win is the current champion Fury with -270. Sportsbooks give Wilder +220.

If you bet $ 100 on Fury, you will win $ 137.04 in the event that you successfully defend your title.

The Cheaper tickets start at $ 205 while the seats in front of the ring sell for $ 9,170.

Tickets can be purchased at different websites, among which is the T-Mobile Arena page.

The hiring has a cost of $ 79.99 dollars.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title.

. Ajagba vs. Frank Snchez; 10 rounds, heavyweight

Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki; 12 rounds, heavyweight

Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin; 8 rounds, heavyweight

Edgar Berlanga vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Julian Williams vs. Vladimir Hernandez, 10 rounds, super welterweight.

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Orlando Gonzlez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Viktor Faust vs. Mike Marshall, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Cesar Cant, 4 rounds, featherweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Vctor Vzquez, 8 rounds, super lightweight.