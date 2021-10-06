All set for Wilder vs. Fury / AP fight

The trilogy between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is still on after British statements when saying that he would break the face of the American in the fight on October 9 to defend the title of the World Boxing Council in the heavy category.

In the past, Wilder accused Fury of allegedly attending their earlier encounter with loaded gloves. and that’s why he lost by knockout in the seventh episode of the February night of the previous year. It took more than a year for the Stars and Stripes boxer to say again that he wasn’t surprised that his opponent made a “master plan” to cheat once again.

Fury did not ignore Wilder’s words and spoke to the MMA Hour cameras to say that Wilder will not escape unscathed in the match played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 9:00 p.m. local time.

You know what? I’m going to cheat again because I’m going to break his face. According to him, that is cheating because you are not supposed to lose. Unfortunately, I’m going to cheat again. I’m going to kick his ass “

“I had horseshoes there. You know I’m a gypsy, right? I loaded the gloves with horseshoes and dynamite. This time I’m going to do the exact same thing. Put a little more metal in there, “Fury said sarcastically.

Wilder changed coach after loss at the hands of Fury and it seemed that the meeting would not be carried out, although a judge ordered that Fury had to accept the rematch of a duel that ended in a draw the first time.

“We’ve boxed 19 rounds and he practically won two rounds out of 19. I’m not really too worried about it, but you have to respect everyone who steps into the ring with a pair of boxing gloves on or in any fight, be it MMA, kickboxing, muay thai, boxing whatever, every man is trained and he comes to win, “mentioned the undefeated in 30 fights.

With Wilder, in my opinion, he has come out with all these things: I have cheated, I have done this, I am a born cheater, his coach. I must have some power, right? Because I even have his coach on my side,

“He has to try to sell the fight in some way. You have to try to find a reason why you could win. So clearly could not explain the reasons why in a boxing match he has to give other reasons for himself, by the people around him who are saying that he can do this, he can do that. “

“I’m motivated to fight anyone they put in front of me,” Fury said. “Whether you have beaten him 10 times or not, always be motivated because it’s a fight. That’s what I do. I hope an improvement [de Wilder]. If it hasn’t gotten better then it should be a really easy night because I know that I’ve gotten better.“, finished the current WBC heavyweight champion