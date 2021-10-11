Fury and Wilder III this October 9 at T-Mobile by MARCA Claro / .

The heavyweight division was forgotten for several years due to the lack of high competition, but after the great appearance of the Ukrainian, Vladimir Klichk, the classification of the complete ones had a second wind between Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz and the last bell of Oleksandr Usyk.

Wilder and Fury seek to close the trilogue of a confrontation that jumped from the ring to personal attacks, as the American boxer argues that his loss to Fury In the second chapter of this rivalry, it was due to supposedly trump his gloves to load them in an illegal way.

The first fight between both boxers ended up to the cards after giving an even battle for all 12 rounds. What no one expected: un tie by the judges. The first came out with a 115-111 for Wilder, the second with a 114-112 for Fury and when everyone thought it would be a split decision, the third registered a 113-113.

The replica of the duel between a British boxer and an American could not wait. One year later, just In early 2020, Deontay and Tyson went back up into the ring, but this time it culminated in the seventh round because Wilder’s corner decided to throw in the towel before the punishment received.

The 33-year-old athlete lived the honeys of his 30 victories at the professional level with a single draw and the European fighter sought to sign a match with Anthony Joshua to try to be the unified champion heavyweights in one of the most contested categories today.

Fans couldn’t see a Joshua vs Fury because Wilder fought a legal battle to be the contender for the World Boxing Council title. and a judge determined that a clause in the contract for the second battle specified that the American boxer was the legitimate challenger.

Oleksandr Usyk won the WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO titles against Joshua, so Fury and Wilder want to see how they place the WBC heavyweight scepter to go directly against the Ukrainian.

Deontay Wilder owns 44 fights, a single loss, plus a draw, both to Fury and 41 knockouts as a pro, which is why nothing is sung. Nor should we forget that the Gypsy King weighs 40 pounds more than Wilder who scored 238 pounds on the scale.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III be this October 9 at T-Mobile in Las Vegas, Nevada with a purse of $ 5 million Not counting pay-per-view earnings, plus sponsorship grossing an estimated $ 30 million for Fury and $ 20 million for Wilder in what could be fight of the year.

