LAS VEGAS (October 6, 2021) – WBC world champion and linear heavyweight Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder palpitated what will be their third Unmissable chapter of his trilogy for the world heavyweight title during his final press conference prior to the contest this Saturday, October 9, televised live on ESPN + PPV and FOX Sports PPV from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fury and Wilder went head-to-head and exchanged statements during a sizzling press conference for the first time since the two first announced their trilogy in June of this year. Both recalled the many moments that forged a rivalry and promised to put an end to the matter in the ring this Saturday.

Tickets for Fury vs. Wilder III are already on sale and can be purchased by entering www.tmobilearena.com or www.axs.com. This event is promoted by Top Rank, BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions in a Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

Both boxers were on stage alongside their respective trainers, SugarHill Steward (Fury) and Malik Scott (Wilder). This is what they said this Wednesday:

TYSON FURY

“I have just been training and taking things day by day. I can only live one day at a time. We are blessed for every day we wake up.

“All of these fights are exactly the same to me. Some guy tries to rip my head off, and whoever the truth is I don’t care about them. This is the Tyson Fury show that is current and continues for 13 years.

“Wilder is a mentally weak person and I will knock him out this Saturday night. I wiped him out in the rematch and I’ll see a lot more of the same in our third fight.

“I am the last man standing between Deontay, Anthony Joshua and myself. I am the last undefeated, the two-time heavyweight champion who has never been defeated in a fight. That is history.

Sugarhill and I went back to like 2010 in Detroit. Our bond is spectacular, and any successful relationship requires good communication. We have it and we just hit it off together.

“Choosing a coach is not easy for me. I am frank and I do extravagant things. I need someone to be on the same wavelength and I have definitely found him in Sugarhill.

“(Wilder) says he wants to do ugly things to me and that he’s counting on all this anger and aggression. Those who aggressively hold hot embers are the ones who get burned. He knows that he lost twice and that he will lose a third time.

“He’s kidding himself and he’s going to end up knocked out. His legacy is in tatters. I knocked him out and now I’m going to withdraw him ”.

DEONTAY WILDER

“I don’t need to prove anything. I’m very good mentally with great people around me. This fight is about redemption, retaliation, and retribution.

“We have been with everything from the first day after the last fight. Non-stop. The delays benefited us. I had all my brothers with me from the beginning of this training camp.

“Several thought I was on the mat, but it wouldn’t be fair to the people around me for me to feel that way. My dedication has been focused every day.

“Over training is a real thing, and we managed to take short breaks at certain times before we got back in the ring. Everything has been good and with perfect timing.

“The fight on Saturday night will be different. Trilogies like this are not common and I really think this one will be historic.

“Having seen certain things that happened in the second fight helped me improve as a man and as a boxer, increasing my hunger for glory. I needed everything that happened in that fight, it was a hidden blessing.

“I have everything to gain and nothing to lose. Your legacy only perishes when the desire for the sport dies. And I am very much alive right now.

“My energy is like my mind, very violent. I’m just ready to fight on October 9 and have dedicated myself to reinventing myself. I am ready to present myself to the world again.

Prepare for war. Saturday night’s fight will be spectacular. I dressed in red today as I want my revenge in blood. I already want that moment to come ”.

SUGARHILL STEWARD, Fury’s Trainer

Coaching Tyson Fury is about raising his level. He was already an exceptional boxer before I trained him. We honed those skills and understood things that we didn’t see before. When he’s ready, he’s unstoppable.

“Tyson Fury knows Deontay’s skills very well, but we focus on being sharp and focused. There is always more to learn in boxing and Tyson is having fun, learning.

“Being here is exciting. I believe in what Wilder’s team has been doing, and that motivates me. We don’t expect anything less than a knockout. “

MALIK SCOTT, Wilder’s Coach

“I am a boxing student and, for me, Deontay knew how to dominate the heavyweight division using just one or two weapons from his arsenal. When I was training him, I always used to say that all his abilities weren’t being used. He was satisfied with knocking out his rivals using just one weapon.

“I opened Deontay’s toolbox and pulled out everything that he did well. I wanted to make sure we went through it over and over again. I didn’t teach him anything new, Deontay Wilder can do it all. I just made him discover those things.

“When it comes to the fundamentals of Deontay, they are good. He just didn’t use them all the time. I remind him about the tools that he was not using ”.