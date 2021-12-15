

The WBC chose the fight between Fury and Wilder as the best of 2021 along with other categories.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / .

Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), announced on Tuesday that the fight for the world heavyweight title between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was named the best fight of 2021.

“In the middle of a year full of very exciting fights, of big stars, the spectacular Fury’s title defense against Winter was chosen for this appointment “The manager shared by phone at the appointment ceremony.

On October 9, the British Fury retained the WBC heavyweight championship by defeating the American Wilder by knockout in the eleventh episode of the fight held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the ceremony, the Council also recognized the best of 2021 in the categories of event, most spectacular knockout, revelation, most dramatic fight, coach and boxer.

The best event of the year was for the function in which Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez became the absolute champion of the super middleweight by beating American Caleb Plant in Las Vegas, Nevada in November.

It was recognized as the most spectacular knockout starring the super featherweight monarch of the Council Mexico’s Miguel Berchelt defending his belt against compatriot Oscar Valdez in February.

Also in the category of victory by the fast track, the one awarded by the American was awarded Alycia Baumgardner to snatch the women’s super featherweight title to the English Terri Harper.

The 2021 breakout designation went to Australian WBC franchise lightweight champion George Kambosos, who defeated American Teofimo Lopez.

Appointments are determined by voting from boxing fans around the world, who chose the fight between the American Jermell Charlo and the Argentine Brian Costello, which ended in a draw, as the most dramatic fight.

At the fifty-ninth WBC Convention last November, Sulaimán had already announced the designations of best boxer for Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, absolute super middleweight champion, as well as for his manager Eddy Reynoso as best coach.

