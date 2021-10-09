The world of boxing live the next morning (about 6 o’clock in Spanish peninsular time, Fight Sports) one of his most anticipated duels of the year. Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are measured in the T-Mobile of Las Vegas in the third confrontation of a rivalry that has raised a lot of expectation. They both fight for him World Boxing Council heavyweight title that Fury is holding.

Two of the great fighters of the moment face off in a duel that is reached in a heated atmosphere. The tension between both The contenders have marked the last few weeks and the existing rivalry between the two has increased, which began at the end of 2018 with Wilder’s defense of the belt. The combat of then threw a null although the American had it in the hand. However, Fury called the fight and, more than a year later, took the belt from his rival in Las Vegas.

It was in February 2020, on an exhibition by the British that left a Wilder without arguments hitherto untouchable (now, 42 wins, 41 of them by KO, 1 void and 1 loss). The American, in this way, is measured against the rival who presents the greatest challenge in his career, the only one that has deprived him of full victories.

Also, the person responsible for his most complicated day on the ring is measured, the one lived that February 22 of last year. Fury dominated with authority a fight that makes him reach this fight undefeated (30 wins, 21 of them by KO, and that nil in 31 bouts) and as a defending champion. The Briton came out very emotionally strengthened from his previous duels against Wilder, despite the fact that in that first duel it was the American who retained the belt, and hopes to take advantage of that advantage to add a second victory against his rival that allows him to continue being the champion of this division.

There was speculation for months that Fury could make his defense against Anthony Joshua, but a judge dismissed the idea to establish that Fury had to concede the rematch to Wilder. Thus, this will be carried out with the American thirsty for revenge. This will also bring into play the option of challenging Oleksandr Usyk in a fight for the unified weight, although the winner could also have in the spotlight a duel against Joshua, recently defeated by the Ukrainian.

Fury and Wilder They have made it clear in the days leading up to the fight that they really want each other. In fact, the controversy has marked the history between the two and the British does not forget that Wilder accused him of having manipulated the gloves he used during the second fight of the now trilogy between them. But all that tension and verbal crossovers must be left in the background today. The ring will be the only one in charge of choosing the winner.