Enmanuel Reyes Pla He stayed at the gates of the medals and this Tuesday Gabriel Escobar (25 years) will try to cross it, reach the semifinals and secure at least the bronze medal, which would be a milestone for Spanish boxing, since from the silver that he achieved Rafa Lozano -Now national coach- in Sydney 2000 Spanish boxing is orphaned of Olympic medals.

But the boxer of Leganes, which is measured in Kazakh Saken Bibossinov, but Escobar has already demonstrated what he is capable of doing in a ring in the round of 16 against a five-time European champion like the Bulgarian. Daniel Asenov, which he clearly surpassed.

The Kazakh Bibossinov – who left the French in the account Billal bennama– He is another very difficult man and even more so at -52 kg, since we remember that for Tokyo Games The -49kg category was eliminated, so that those who formed it have risen to -52kg, configuring a very strong division. Resident in Shymkent and at the age of 24, Bibossinov can be considered as one of those covered boxers who little by little are carving out his career. Until 2019 Saken He does not win the national tournament of his country, and when he does, the doors are opened for him; He had done well before, but was behind other Kazakh fighters.

The key to the fight will be for Escobar if the Kazakh goes forward and Gabriel makes him fall into the trap and uses his boxing to hit the counter and leave

They give him the chance he wins and in the 2019 World Cup He reached the semifinals, and from this World Cup event Bibossinov became another boxer. Believe more in him, gain confidence and begin to be noticed in all the tournaments he attends, reaching the semis of the Asian Pre-Olympic Tournament, thereby ensuring the presence in the Tokyo Games. It can be said that his is the story of someone who succeeded when no one expected him, when he was already a bit of a veteran for this type of competition.

Therefore, combat will be a great challenge for Gabriel Escobar, since Bibossinov is a very aggressive man, who controls distances well, who can put a lot of pressure and knows when he has to take a step back. The key to the fight will be for Escobar if the Kazakh goes forward and Gabriel makes him fall into the trap and uses his boxing to hit the counter and get out, because what there is no doubt is that, as he himself has pointed out in his Instagram account, “whatever happens we will leave everything in the ring.”

