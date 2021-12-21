The Venezuelan Gabriel luckert joins Parakeets from Puebla like new coach from pitching, with a view to the season 2022 of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

Willie Romero begins to train his staff of coaches and Luckert will take the reins of pitching

Venezuelan Gabriel Luckert joins the Pericos de Puebla Baseball Club to become the new pitching coach, with a view to the 2022 campaign of the Mexican Baseball League.

In Luckert’s own words, he expressed the following regarding his arrival at Nido Verde: “I feel grateful, blessed, for giving me the opportunity to reach a club like Pericos de Puebla, I want to express my gratitude to the Board of Directors, for placing trust in me, to manage the pitching for the 2022 campaign. I feel very happy to come to a team with so much tradition, historically always competing, fighting, I really like the location, I know that the weather is very pleasant, and that it is a big city. The Mexican Baseball League is of a high level, which has served many experienced players, staying at a high level, it is considered Class AAA. “

Regarding the Mexican League, he said: “For a couple of years there has been an interest in coming to Mexico, I feel it as a challenge. I know what competition in the Mexican League means, I know what the day to day means, the challenge of playing against high caliber rivals, which will take us to a better level, not only as a team, but also personally, for me, it is an honor and a blessing to be in the Mexican League. “

This winter he is serving as pitching coach for the Chiriquí Federales de la ProBeis de Panamá.

As a coach, he had his first experience in 1999 with the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, a branch of the San Francisco Giants. Later he emigrated to the Atlanta Braves, an organization with which he remained from 2001 to 2016. For the 2018 and 2019 seasons he worked in the Minor Leagues of the New York Yankees, and finally this year he was with the Milwaukee Brewers, with the ninth of ACL Brewers Blue.

Gabriel Luckert was born on July 2, 1975 in Barquisimeto Venezuela.

As a player, he was part of the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants, between 1992 and 1998.

In the near future, the team of coaches that will accompany Willie Romero for the 2022 season of the LMB will be confirmed.

