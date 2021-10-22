Gabriel Rosado is readying for a shot at undefeated middleweight Jaime Munguia. It’s his mind, not his brawn, that he feels will win him the fight.

When looking at an elite boxer in the ring, it’s easy to be seduced by their outer appearance. Hard mugs and chiseled bodies add to the intimidation factor, but success at the highest level requires experience and the mental finesse to turn thought-out movements into reality. Gabriel Rosado is making those connections after nearly 16 years as a professional boxer.

Pink is a rare type of boxer. His record of 26-13-1, with 15 KOs, has more blemishes than usual for a highly regarded fighter, but Rosado’s history of boxing fearlessness makes him one of the most respected battlers in the sweet science today.

Rosado is the embodiment of a blood and guts warrior, but today, he looks like a more refined boxer who happens to pack a powerful punch. With 15 plus years in the bank and the advantage of wisdom and hindsight, Rosado sees boxing from a different perspective than his more youthful days.

“I think when you’re in your 20s, as far as for me, I was taking things for granted. I was taking the opportunity in the moment, ”Rosado told FanSided. “I was taking it for granted, and I’m saying, I think now I appreciate the moment. I realized that I have a small window to really make this happen. Getting with Freddie [Roach] was like, yo, this is it. This is the run. Like, we got to get these titles. “

Rosado is taking more of a cerebral approach to boxing. As a youngster, he thought that athleticism and grit would get him to where he wanted to be, but that approach didn’t work. He flashed talent and heart against Gennadiy Golovkin, David Lemieux, and others, but something was missing.

Those boxers outboxed him, and he appeared to possess average punching power for the division.

That hasn’t been the case in his last two contests. He should have walked away with a decision victory against former champion Daniel Jacobs in 2020, but two of the three judges gave the bout to Jacobs. Pink deserved the win.

Gabriel Rosado is preparing for his impending Nov. 13 battle against Jaime Munguia

He surpassed the betting odds and stunned boxing fans and pundits in June when he knocked out 2016 power-punching Olympic silver medalist Bektemir Melikuziev in round 3. His right hand looked like a sledgehammer, and he survived an early knockdown to score a Knockout of the Year contender.

“He caught me cold,” admitted Rosado. “It’s the first round. I saw an opportunity to catch him with that right hand, and we were working on, but the problem was I was standing too tall when I threw the shot. So by standing too tall, I exposed my rib, and he caught me on the money.

“So I’m like, man, this only the first round. We’ve got 12 rounds to go. Let me just take this knee, and you know, I’ll regroup. I come in the second round, and you know, I tighten up. And that’s exactly what I did. “

Rosado showed pose and veteran experience against Melikuziev, who was an emerging super middleweight bully. Rosado put him out cold with one punch.

Rosado’s right hand did the damage, but his brain came up with the plan of attack.

“I’ve always been a dog,” said Rosado. “I’ve always trained hard. I’ve always put the work in. But I think it’s a mindset thing, you know what I’m saying? I think sometimes you can be full of yourself, cocky, and mentally not do the things that are important. Now, I study a lot more. I’m more strategic of what I do. It’s just understanding like the power of the mind. “

Listening to Rosado talk, it’s clear that he’s a different fighter today than several years ago. He credits legendary trainer Freddie Roach for much of his success. Roach has acted as an added conduit to Rosado’s growing boxing intellect.

Rosado’s next obstacle is undefeated Jaime Munguia. Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) is a former WBO junior middleweight titlist. He has three wins as a middleweight, all by knockout. Once again, Rosado is the underdog, but he has numerous qualities working in his favor.

Pink is a strong middleweight. He looks more natural as a super middleweight but should push Munguia around with his muscle. Pink also has the edge in experience and knowledge.

Yes, at 35 years old, Rosado is 10 years older than Munguia, but he’s also 10 years wiser. Rosado is boxing better than ever and is a very live underdog against Munguia.

Rosado’s path up the boxing ladder has been unconventional, but the King has no regrets.

“I wouldn’t change anything in my career,” said Rosado. “The ups and downs, the injuries, the losses, all that man. I think it just builds me for the type of fighter I am today. “

