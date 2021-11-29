Would Gabriel Soto apply a Geraldine to Irina Baeva? There is video | Instagram

Gabriel Soto is at the target of the controversy again and it was a video that placed the boyfriend of Irina Baeva, It was the Hoy program in charge of showing the alleged proof.

The actor Gabriel Soto, appears in a series of images of a video in which a beautiful woman appears hugged, which gave rise to various speculations about an alleged betrayal of Irina Baeva and even, some say if “the actor would cancel his wedding” with the Russian actress.

On the morning of this Monday, November 29, it was the cameras of the Hoy program that brought to light a supposed video in which the Mexican actor is observed, Gabriel Soto, who appears very hugging a very beautiful actress.

The “soap opera hunk“Gabriel Soto Díaz, 46, who was married to Geraldine Bazán from whom he divorced and later announced a relationship with Irina Baeva, was revealed in the images.

After the mother of his two daughters: Elisa Marie and Alexa Miranda, accused him of “cheating on him” with his new girlfriend repeatedly, the actor of “Friends and rivals“He looked very” caramelized “with another woman, according to the video that was shown in the morning broadcast of Las Estrellas.

Who was it about?

Everything seems to indicate that the current Irina Baeva’s fiance He only exchanged a harmless gesture with a collaborator, without this being an indication of an “infidelity” on the part of Soto.

Everything arose after Hoy’s cameras accompanied the artist to record the promos of his new telenovela, “Divided Love”, in which he will share credits with the actress, Eva Cedeño and in which Baeva will also appear.

With a more toned figure, the one born in Mexico City, who starred in the production of “Te acuerdas de me” with Fátima Molina, gave details of his preparation for this role.

He had to lose several kilos, which he achieved after undergoing a very strict diet and explained that he is extremely anxious to see Irina dressed as a wedding, as happened a few weeks ago for a well-known magazine.