Fighting on Mexican soil is a matter of absolute pride for American fighter Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora.

In her third intervention in Mexico, the talented boxer from Coachella, California, is about to be part of the attractive line-up offered this Saturday by the Tres Coronas Multiple Use Room in Los Reyes La Paz, State of Mexico, called Round X Round ” offered by the promoter LC Promotions, led by the company Luis Andrade, when facing Alejandra “Tintanita” Soto, a duel agreed to six episodes in flyweight.

After defeating María Cruz Sumano, whom he knocked out in four episodes (out of four in flyweight), on September 25 at the Pelón Benítez Gym in San Rafael Tlanalapan, Puebla, Gabriela Fundora is preparing to continue spreading his “ sweet poison ”, and continue to conquer the Mexican fans with his stylish and spectacular boxing style.

“The Mexican fans are very kind, their treatment of me is very nice … it is my obligation to continue offering great fights,” he warned, asserting that fighting in Mexico is like fighting at home.

In this contest, the sister of world classified Sebastián “Towering Inferno” Fundora, will arrive with a mark of 14 wins, in exchange for two defeats, on the other hand Alejandra Soto will do so with a record of 7 wins, two knockouts, for six setbacks .

The international professional boxing gala, which will be able to be seen totally live through the signal to the Traditional Boxing Nights of LC Promotions on Facebook Live, will feature the participation of sensational undefeated prospect Emmanuel “El Perro” Salgado, who will will measure Oscar Bermúdez, six episodes in strawweight.

In the main duel, the veteran of a thousand battles, Daniel Evangelista will face an opponent to be confirmed, in a duel agreed to eight rounds at super lightweight.

YOUNG PROMISES

Juan José Rodríguez Romero will face Pedro Cabrera, four turns at super welterweight.

Yair de Jesús Gallardo Ceceña will face Jorge Ramírez, four rounds at super welterweight.

Jesús Carrizosa will fight Ezequiel Cabrera, four sets at featherweight.

Iván Ochoa vs. Margarito Pérez Amador, six turns at flyweight.

In another women’s game, Rosita Olvera will face Alma Rosa González, four episodes at strawweight.

Axel Meléndez and Víctor Benítez will meet four episodes at super welterweight; Amauri González will face Emanuel López Díaz, four rounds at welterweight.

Luis González vs. Daniel Ramírez will fight four rounds at flyweight; and Erick Pavón will face Rubén Tonatiuh Calvo, four turns at featherweight.