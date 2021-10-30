10/30/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

Gabriel Milito started his cycle in Argentinos Juniors in January 2021 and since he arrived he has managed not only to capture his idea of ​​the game, but also to show an evolution in his development that has earned him to become one of the most competitive teams and what better treats the championship ball.

The ‘Bicho’ is the quarry of some of the best footballers that Argentine football has given, with a rich history of respect for the ball and good play; a club tailored to the coach’s claims to lay the foundations and development of his football project.

Hernán Crespo said after meeting on several occasions: “Milito’s teams are always complicated. They are worked teams, which offer several tactical variants. And if you are not careful they may surprise you & rdquor ;. And Marcelo Gallardo, the best coach in the country, can attest. Gaby matched him in duels even managing different teams. Until last weekend they had met six times and were tied in three wins each. River defeated him 3-0 and broke the equality in the pulse between coaches.

The Argentinos de Milito has the hallmark of a team in which the pass is the foundation that earned them to maintain the ten-game unbeaten streak and be one of the sensation teams of the tournament. Depending on the opponent, he can do without starting from the back with ball control, and usually plays with a line of five with three center-backs and two wingers. Its most used scheme is the 3-4-3 with double five and three points. It is a team that also stands in the midfield in rhombus and makes a collective effort to press, recover the ball and distribute it. The lanes go on the attack and give amplitude in the field with the wings, and they are a compact team when they fold back to close spaces.

The patience to work out the play and find the passing line is one of his hallmarks. Tenure is a premise for DT and it shows in the statistics: second in highest possession (63%), which he maintains, despite the percentage falling, when he is winning: 50.2%. But he does not marry the system, but if the game requires it, his team can play more directly. And when it comes to goals, the range of resources also includes the work of the stopped ball.

This week he defines the objectives of the semester: he is excited to be champion of the Argentine Cup when next Wednesday he faces Boca Juniors in the final, and although he is already classified for the South American Cup, he will seek the classification to the Libertadores. And Milito can reap his first title as a coach.