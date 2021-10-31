Gaby Spanic goes to Europe after leaving La Casa de los Famosos | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the controversy actress Gaby Spanic will triumph in Europe after being eliminated from The House of the Famous, the famous reality show that has so fascinated people who are attentive to it.

From her social networks, Gaby Spanic announced that she was part of another reality show in Europe after being eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos.

The truth is that the actress Gaby Spanic left a great mark on the controversial program ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, where she managed to win the affection of the entire public over those who criticize her for her way of being.

After starring in strong fights and plots, she herself announced that she will travel to Europe to participate in another reality show.

It should be noted that a few days ago he gave previews of what is next in his artistic career, since he said that he was already working on a new and exciting project that will also be about reality television and that will be held in Hungary.

The singer also announced that her artistic career does not stop and it is for that reason that she is about to travel to Europe, specifically Hungary, to participate in the second season of “Dancing with the Stars”, as it was very successful. then being in the first season.

Happy to be in this beautiful project again! Give me life “New airs, good friends, unforgettable.”

Thus, with the arrival of this great international project that he received, he hopes to renew himself and also to reconnect with the public and his beloved colleagues.

Likewise, he will be part of another melodrama “If we are left”, after seven years of being away from the recording sets, for this reason everything seems to indicate that his career is only on the rise, fortunately.

And it is that to be true, Gaby has a great talent, which she made known much more after having been in the soap opera La Usurpadora, in which she was only 25 years old and was one of her most successful protagonists that his acting career dawned.

Since then she has been known in many countries of the world and for this reason she has sought to spread her fame, something that is undoubtedly to be admired, because although she receives many bad comments, she ignores them and remains determined to continue succeeding in her career within the world. artistic.