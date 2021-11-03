Gaby Spanic prepares to participate in another reality show | Instagram

The actress Venezuelan Gaby Spanic recently found herself on the Telemundo show, “La casa de los celebrities” and it seems that she is going for more, as it became known that she is now preparing for a new reality show.

There is no doubt that the beautiful Gaby Spanic returned through the big door, since just weeks after participating in the popular reality show on Telemundo, La casa de los celebrities, a version of the Big Brother VIP program, the famous woman is packing her bags to return to Hungary where a new challenge awaits you.

As the Venezuelan actress recently announced, it is a new edition of the dance competition “Dancing with the stars“In which he competed with the Hungarian dancer Andrei Mangra.

In the promotional video, the famous confirmed her participation with an elegant green suit, while emotionally recalled several moments in the past season of reality.

Happy to be in this beautiful project again! That gives me life! New airs, good friends, unforgettable! So everyone dance! I love you my angels! Total! ”, Expressed in the publication.

As expected, his millions of fans reacted with praise and messages of support on social media.

Bella “,” Hermosaaa all the success in the world we will see in the program “, and” Very wonderful “, are some of the expressions of affection that they left on their account on Instagram.

Then, being already in Hungarian lands, Gaby Spanic shared a fun moment dancing with her followers, with a message about fun and values ​​in the world.

Yesterday I had fun as a girl! I love the simplicity and humility of human beings! The experience and happiness of those, who give us happiness! To them my admiration! I do not tolerate hypocrisy, anti-values ​​and utilitarianism! “, Was part of the message he wrote.

It should be noted that the protagonist of “La usurpadora” was the eighth eliminated on the Telemundo reality show, La casa de los celebrities, one of the most recent challenges on television.

The Venezuelan starred in several funny moments, however, also strong altercations with her countrywoman, Alicia Machado, whom she criticized for her way of speaking and her lack of modesty.

In fact, when he said goodbye, he advised the ex-universe to change his vocabulary and the way he spoke.

Moderate your vocabulary little hand, that does not favor you, and let others speak who also have a story to tell, I love you very much, “he said to whom he came to consider his comadre.

As you can see, Gaby Spanic has not stopped working since she returned to Televisa and the actress also shows off the character of “Fedora Montelongo” in the telenovela “If we are left”, which begins broadcasting in Mexico from this 1 of November.

It is worth mentioning that the melodrama is starring the actors Mayrín Villanueva, Alexis Ayala and Marcus Ornellas.