The Gadget Awards Jury has already selected the best consumer electronic devices of the year 2021, from twelve categories, plus one Gadget of the Year. The winners are …

With the sponsorship of:

Gadget of the year: Lenovo Yoga Tab 13

Entertainment in every sense, global multimedia, work side … The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is a device that shines for this multifaceted virtue. Its 13 ”screen with 2K resolution and LTPS (Low Temperature Poly-Silicon) and Dolby Vision HDR technologies, stands out for its excellent quality, capable of reproducing any content with great precision and clarity even outdoors (400 nits brightness). A Lenovo stylus-compatible display, that is, an invitation to create.

Its audio system is up to the task, with four JBL speakers (two integrated into the soundbar), Lenovo Premium Audio technology and Dolby Atmos, which translates into fully immersive sound. For the work side, the Yoga Tab 13 is a tool for productivity and comfort since it can act as a second screen for the computer through its micro-HDMI to USB connection. All this with the premises of mobility and ease of installation anywhere thanks to its extended autonomy and the integrated support / hanger.

www.lenovo.com

Smartphone Photo – Video: OPPO Find X3 Pro

Fidelity and naturalness are the two characteristics that define the Find X3 Pro’s ability to capture reality, in both still and motion picture mode. The focusing system is fast and effective, the image stabilization stands out for its efficiency and the exposure is, in all cases, truly intelligent. A series of technologies work to provide the appropriate sharpness and detail, and capture the colors in their proper measure even in difficult reading scenes. Cinematic Mode puts a series of tools in the user’s hands to transform any video into a professional shot.

www.oppo.com

Large Consumption Smartphone: Realme GT

If you combine one of the most powerful processors today (Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) with a versatile screen (120 Hz refresh, 360 Hz touch) and high quality, first-rate connectivity (5G, WiFi 6), charge fast (100% battery in 35 ‘), a truly solvent photo-videographic system (signed by Sony) and a finish that transmits solidity (only 186 g of weight and 8.4 mm thick; version with yellow vegan leather), you have a complete smartphone on all four sides. These conditions configure this GT as a very advanced smartphone; If you place it commercially with a price of a lower segment, you have a whole object of desire for the general public.

www.realme.com

Advanced Smartphone: Xiaomi Mi 11

From any point of view that is examined, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is a first-class smartphone, capable of competing face to face with models whose price has four digits; in some cases, it exceeds them. Exceptional physical build, unleashed overall power, a brilliant display in the broadest sense of the concept, Harman Kardon audio, a photo-videographic system that provides professional results, and fast-charging dynamics that speaks for itself: 100% battery in 45 ”via cable, only 8” more via wireless. Not a single weak point presents this smartphone, indeed, 100% premium.

www.mi.com

TV: Hisense ULED TV 75U9GQ

Hi-View Engine, ULED with Quantum Dot Color, Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, IMAX compatibility and Wide Color Gamut are just some of the technologies that this exceptional TV has for the reproduction of content. These are displayed with maximum naturalness, with colors as intense as they are faithful, perfectly treated contrasts and supreme sharpness. The sound aspect is not far behind, with a multi-channel system supported, among other resources, in Dolby Atmos and DTS X. The equipment is completed with full connectivity and a Smart TV VIDAA platform as complete as it is intuitive.

www.hisense.es

With the sponsorship of:

Digital Home: D-Link DIR-X1860

WiFi 6 technology solves a problem that is already quite common in homes: congestion of devices requesting, at the same time and with great power demand, a wireless connection. The DIR-X1860 router from D-Link is the best option today to enjoy WiFi 6 at home (or in a small business). After installation and configuration within the reach of any type of public, this team manages to give agility and efficiency to these multiple connections, with excellent fluidity and stability in data transmission. In this configuration you can create a guest WiFi and it has four ethernet ports with wired connections. The security and parental control resources are other details of interest.

www.dlink.es

Computer – Tablet: Huawei Matebook 14S

From a physical point of view, its CNC texture and sandblasting create a feeling as pleasant as it is robust; its 16.7 mm accompany this premium design. The experience continues with a virtually infinite 14 ”2.5K FullView screen, multi-touch and refresh at up to 90 Hz with an advanced component to protect the eyes. The fantastic overall processing power is summed up in top-notch components, not to mention the audio system, with two tweeters and two woofers plus Huawei Sound and Sound Cube for immersive sound. With up to 13 hours of autonomy, the MateBook 14s integrates into a multi-screen ecosystem in association with a smartphone, tablet, speakers, etc. after a simple touch to each other.

consumer.huawei.com

Wearable: Amazfit GTR3 Pro

Autonomy of up to twelve days, hands-free conversation mode, compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava, Relive, Runkeeper and TrainingPeaks, more than 150 spheres to choose from, advanced monitoring of physical and sports activity, sleep and menstrual cycle and Voice control through Alexa (allows you to manage connected home appliances) describe just some of the capabilities of this comprehensive smartwatch. Its design is in line with an AMOLED Ultra HD screen of spectacular quality and a metallic finish, resistant but light. Great idea the ability to display, at a glance, the heart rate, SpO2, stress level and respiratory rate. Note: This Amazfit was presented after the Awards Jury designated the finalist gadgets. However, that same Jury has considered that it meets the conditions to deserve this Award for Best Wearable 2021.

en.amazfit.com

Gaming: FIFA 22

The 2022 iteration of FIFA perfectly recreates the world of football, even with the mistakes of this sport at all levels. It is as hard to beat the best-prepared rivals as it is to create a club at your whim; the level of demand is very well reflected. The level of entertainment typical of previous installments is surpassed in this edition, with an electrifying Volta and a super attractive cooperative mode. This video game feels, and does so in an incredible way, with an impressive fidelity both in the physiognomy and way of playing of the footballers as in the celebrations of these or in the reactions of the public.

www.ea.com

Smart Life: Philips Shaver 9000 Series

Integrating artificial intelligence into an electric razor may seem like a simple marketing device. In this case, it is not the case, since the Series 9000 demonstrates in each pass through the face that it is a fully intelligent device: it detects and adapts to each user according to their own characteristics, with the mission of a deep rush and always watching for skin health and general comfort; pay attention to its revolutionary pressure sensor. Capable of undertaking beards for up to five days, this smart shaver also connects to the mobile, from which it reports on the effectiveness of each process and guides to achieve the best results as well.

www.philips.es

Personal Audio: FiiO M11 Plus LTD

This DAP invites you to enjoy music with such quality that many users will be surprised considering its compact size. A design based on a qualified 5.5 ”screen and an aluminum back with a spectacular finish; An Android specially customized by FiiO makes the general handling simple and intuitive. Inside, a perfectly coordinated set of state-of-the-art processors and components that take care, among other missions, of oversampling in noise control, elimination of distortion and background noise, and optimizing digital output. Up to 11 hours of, I said, a top-level Hi-Res music experience.

www.zococity.es

Multimedia: Denon Home

This emblem brings together a set of wireless speakers of different sizes and power plus a 3D surround sound bar that represent a fantastic alternative to create a connected, custom-made audio system in a home with multiple expansion options. The arrangement and selection of the elements depends on each taste or need, which provides an extra versatility. All this under the premise of HiFi sound quality from advanced technologies and connectivity such as Dolby Atmos, DTS X and AirPlay 2, with expertly tuned digital signal processing. In short, impeccable sound, a state-of-the-art multiroom platform and seamless integration with Alexa.

www.denon.com

Camera: Canon EOS R3

The R3 is a mirrorless designed from start to finish and in every detail for sports, nature and documentary-informative photography, with the world of cinema also among its objectives. Its innovative technology that focuses on subjects just by looking at them is combined with a backlit stacked sensor and a DIGIC X image processor, capable of generating RAW files with stunning quality and at a speed of up to 30 fps, attention, with AF / AE tracking full. A camera that performs exceptionally in low light conditions, capturing images in focus in extreme levels of darkness. With wired LAN and WiFi 5.

www.canon.es