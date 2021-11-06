Gael García could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the Mexican producer and director Gael García Bernal will star in a werewolves special for Marvel studios, a Halloween production that is scheduled to be released in 2022.

It should be noted that the actor unfortunately he has not yet made any statements about his character, however, it could be that he wants to keep things still a secret.

The portal The Wrap recently released the news, which clarifies that the details are kept completely hermetic.

According to the portal, two different characters from the comics have used this nickname: Jack Russell, a descendant of lycanthropes, the one created by Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog, and which is based on concepts by Stan Lee and Roy Thomas.

One issue from 1972 of “Marvel Spotlight” was the one that saw Russell appear for the first time and the other is Jake Gomez, who was seen just last year in “Werewolf by Night” (Vol. 3) # 1.

It is important to mention that Gael García would be the second to join the Marvel universe, after Salma Hayek appeared in the cast of “Eternals”, a film that is hitting theaters this week.

The production of said film will begin at the beginning of 2022 and it would be released exclusively by the streaming platform Disney Plus, which has already become the home of projects beyond the cinema but part of the Marvel Universe, such as the cases of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and the animated series that explores the possibilities What If …?.

It is a character of the Lycanthrope race capable of turning into a wolf without the need for a full moon.

However, there is a second version of Marvel, which came out last year and is called Jake Gomez and is about a member of the native Hopi tribe, whose family was cursed with lycanthropy and now he will have to deal with a pharmaceutical company who exploits his tribe.

On the other hand, García Bernal has starred in many films. Recently “Old”, by M. Night Shyamalan, “Ema”, by Pablo Larraín and “Wasp Netwoek” for Netflix.

He won the Golden Globe for his role as Rodrigo in “Mozart in the Jungle” and will soon appear in “Station Eleven,” the miniseries adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s novel that will premiere on December 16 on HBO Max. .