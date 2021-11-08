The DC Extended Universe continues with its projects and one of them is Wonder woman 3, the long-awaited sequel that could function as the conclusion of the character in the saga. Although the details of the plot are completely unknown, Gal Gadot announces for The Hollywood Reporter that Lynda Carter will return to the DCEU in the next film, something that many fans surely expected after her impressive appearance in Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Wonder Woman 1984 brings us back to the beautiful and powerful Diana, this time immersed in the eighties, a time full of color but also of latent conflicts. The antagonists are Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Chetaah (Kristen Wiig), a duo that presents new conflicts to the main star; but Wonder Woman herself was not limited to the powers that we observed in the previous film. The sequel introduces an armor never before seen on the big screen, golden in color and capable of maximizing its incredible abilities, unfortunately, all of the above was not enough to surpass the 2017 film, however, we had that unmissable cameo of Lynda carter as the warrior Asteria.

It is impossible to point out that the versions of Wonder Woman offered by Patty Jenkins and Zack Snyder are somewhat different, each director made his own vision work in the different projects and the distinctions are stark. While the first made her more vulnerable and alien to the armed conflict, the second gives us an Amazon princess who does not think twice when executing her enemies. Fans version of the League of Justice were fascinated by Diana Prince’s display, while fans of Patty jenkins they prefer the superheroine oblivious to excessive violence and turned into an icon of peace and temperance. Ultimately, only the fans have the final decision.

Despite the ups and downs she’s been through as Diana Prince, Gal gadot She is delighted with the prospect of Wonder Woman 3 and for the American media she talks about the return of Lynda carter, as well as the enormous impact she has had on her journey as the famous DC superhero.

First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the moment I was cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me advice and everything. She is a true champion of what Patty and I have been up to, and it was so good that we managed to find the right opportunity to take her to the last movie and now to the third.

Although Gal gadot confirmed the presence of Lynda carter on Wonder woman 3, Patty jenkins He had already suggested it during his panel at the DC FanDome on October 16. Here his statements in the absence of Gadot:

We are very excited about Wonder Woman 3. Gal, who is so upset that she is not here, who is the busiest person in the world with now three young children and filming, she is so upset that she can’t be here. But three o’clock [Jenkins, Gadot y Lynda Carter] we’re really excited about some exciting things coming with Wonder Woman 3.

Wonder woman 3 You need to put together the best elements from the previous films if you want to give Princess Diana the ending she deserves. Although it has not been confirmed that the third part will be the end of the character in the DCEU, there are not few fans who are already getting used to the idea. Only time will give us the answer.

