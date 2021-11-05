Gal Gadot, in a red dress, falls in love at the premiere of Red Notice | .

Gal Gadot caught all eyes by enhancing her enchanting beauty in a Red dress upholstered in sequins with which I walk the red carpet at the premiere of “Red Notice“, the new Netflix tape in which he collaborates.

The actress Gal Gadot, who became known after her participation as a heroine in the “DC extended universe”, in films such as “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which she starred in 2016 and”Wonder woman“, he took the stares at the premiere of a new Netflix film.

The new movie that Gal gadot stars alongside Dwyane Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in which she arrived decked out in a sequined red dress.

Gal Gadot in a red dress falls in love at the premiere of Red Notice. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “Israeli model“, Gal Gadot Varsano, became a benchmark of the new starring tape and chose to show off her charming figure in a dress that fell slightly over her curves, with a V-cut that lengthened her neck even more, and a slit on the right leg followed by ruffles that added volume.

The strap dress was covered in sequins in its entirety, which undoubtedly made the nominee “Best Action Actress“At the Critic’s Choice Awards the center of attention.

The producer, Gal Gadot Varsano brought an extra touch of glamor with elegant earrings, 15 carat diamonds, as well as a platinum bracelet and blue tourmalines from the Tiffany Blue Book 2021 collection, of which she is an ambassador, they turned her outfit into a luxury symbol.

The “Superstar“Born in Petah Tikva, she chose to show her short hair back, with a hairstyle” WetHair “(wet effect), in terms of makeup, she highlighted her features with shadows, eyeliner and wide black eyelashes that deepened her look.

For the lips, the 36-year-old celebrity, who shares Polish, German, Austrian and Czech roots, leaned toward the classic and infallible color red, which matched her dress and manicure, as well as rosy cheeks with a blush in peach color.

The interpreter of “Gisele Yashar” the first character of the actress in the tape “Fast & furious“(2009), she attended the gala in the company of her husband, Yaron Varsano, with whom she procreated three daughters: 10-year-old Alma, 4-year-old Maya, and 4-month-old Daniella.

Last Wednesday night, the lights and hundreds of people filled the seats of a stage set up in the heart of the LA Plaza, (in the center of the city of Los Angeles) which adjoins the arena where the Los Lakers team plays. .

The actress, whose participation in Disney’s live-action of the classic film “Snow White” was recently confirmed, which will be filmed in 2022, commented on her participation in the platform’s action plot