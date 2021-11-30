11/29/2021

On at 22:14 CET

The PSG striker, Leo Messi, has won his seventh Ballon d’Or ahead of Robert Lewandowski, the other great candidate, and becomes the player who has won the most awards in the entire history of football. Only Cristiano Ronaldo approaches the star with five trophies in his record.

The Argentine, who won the 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019 editions, met the forecasts and also achieved that of 2021, the first after the cancellation of the previous year due to Covid-19. The good scoring records, the importance in the development of Barcelona and his fruitful summer with Argentina have made him take the award ahead of Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

The ex of Barcelona has lived a last decade and a half in the framework of an individual battle with Cristiano Ronaldo: Both have shared all the awards since 2008 with the only one but of 2018, when Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric won after his role with Croatia in the 2018 World Cup. The Portuguese has added a total of six titles since then, by seven for the Argentine, the most in history.

A year marked by success with Argentina

Messi has lived a historic 2021 with his team: Lionel Scaloni’s men beat Brazil in the Copa América final and attacker won his first full international title. With the victory, the attacker removed the spinet nailed by the two finals lost to Chile in 2015 and 2016, in addition to the 2014 World Cup against Germany.

In Barcelona, ​​the Rosario recorded 38 goals and 14 assists in the 2020/21 season and won a King’s Cup from Ronald Koeman, the last trophy as a player for the Catalan team. Without reaching a renewal agreement, the forward signed for PSG as a free agent, where he forms a luxury trident with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.