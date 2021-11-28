Despite having more than 10 years of artistic career, the fame of Bárbara de Regil came in 2016, when she was selected to star in the narcoseries “Rosario Tijeras”, a production that has been crowned in style.

Throughout three seasons, the Mexican actress not only wasted sensuality and talent, but many say that she made the best version of history, far above the original series of Colombian origin.

It should be noted that since then, the name of the actress has been placed as one of the most requested on TV, and recently she has made the leap to the cinema, where she has gradually made her way into romantic comedies.

On the social media side, the actress has generated a fairly divided opinion, from her exercise classes, the launch of her protein and even some comments she has said.

What is a fact is that for good or bad, the actress has always confessed that not long ago she was married to her haters or to those people who have dared to point her out, because she has always been transparent.

Proof of this was the recent death of her dog “Nala”, one of the most painful episodes in the actress’s life, since only a week has passed since her death, but there is an actress who has clouded her sadness.

The star has just lost her pet. Photo: IG / barbaraderegil

This is the 21-year-old star Gala Montes, who does not miss the opportunity to give a few “lessons” to Barbara whenever she can.

Origin of the lawsuit between the famous

Several users of social networks had been comparing the stars for some time but it was until a few days ago that Montes dared to make strong statements against the influencer.

It all started with the death of “Nala” as Regil was seen in one of his most vulnerable stages in networks, and shared a series of images of her crying for the loss of her pet.

The actress has not been able to with the loss of her pet. Photo: IG / barbaraderegil

According to his statements, the actress’s dog died of poisoning and said she felt very sad about what happened, something that Gala did not let pass and attacked her.

The 21-year-old said that the Mexican actress was only profiting from the death of her pet, because she was trying to be noticed and that her really hurt as she said she would have cared for her.

The young woman has been very rude to the actress. Photo: IG / galamontes

It is no secret to anyone that the “Rosario Tijeras” actress likes to travel the world in the company of her husband and daughter, so her pets are entrusted to someone else.

Such was Barbara’s courage that she answered the actress that a dog was not a piece of furniture to be replaced as if nothing, but that she did not even locate it and preferred not to comment on it.

De Regil defended himself against his rude attacks on social networks. Photo: IG / barbaraderegil

After the lawsuit on social networks for the death of Nala, De Regil’s pet, Gala continues to question her ability to take care of dogs, and upon arrival at the Microphones of Gold delivery, she railed against Bárbara:

“I’m not looking to become famous, first of all, if I wanted to hang on someone, I wouldn’t do it on Bárbara de Regil… I do know who she is, she knows who I am, only that she wanted to be important, now she said ‘I’m going to make less of the Gala Montes’ ”.

Finally, Montes pointed to De Regil for the way he campaigns on social networks.

“I had already seen several publications in which she makes a caravan with someone else’s hat, in which she goes up and exposes the sick, that seems to me the most sinister, who helps is not ‘I take a photo giving’, shut up and help”.

The young woman assures that she does not have the need to hang on to the fame of Bárbara de Regil. Photo: IG / galamontes

Who is Gala Montes?

Gala Montes was born on August 4, 2000, and is a Mexican actress and singer, who at the age of six began her acting career by appearing in various films, short films, plays and guest appearances on TV.

However, his international fame came after his participation in “The Lord of the Skies” where he gave life to “Luzma” one of the daughters of “Aurelio Casillas”, a role played by actor Rafael Amaya.

The 21-year-old star has shared that her goal is to become a Hollywood artist and represent her country wherever she goes.

The star has been a hard worker since she was a child. Photo: IG / galamontes

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE