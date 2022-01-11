01/11/2022 at 18:53 CET

The president of Galatasaray, Burak elmas, announced on Tuesday that the traditional Istanbul club will hire the Spanish coach Domènec Torrent to replace the legendary Fatih terim, who left office on Monday.

“I have spoken with people with whom Torrent has worked in the past. For now we believe that we have chosen the most appropriate option for our football strategy,” Elmas said at a press conference broadcast live on the club’s own social networks.

He explained that at first they had thought of Torrent as an assistant coach for Terim, but finally they decided to give the position to the Catalan, whom he described as “a strong personality with a successful career”.

“When Torrent takes office, we consider looking for a Turkish assistant to accompany him. We have spoken with some already,” added the president.

Elmas insisted that the club separated by mutual agreement and without acrimony from Terim, who yesterday ended his fourth episode as a Galatasaray coach, which began in 2017.

“I will always continue talking to” Mr. Fatih “. We have also talked about how to benefit from his ideas”, after insisting that a change of coach “is not an easy decision.”

Galatasaray have started this season on the wrong foot and are currently in 12th place in the Turkish Super League, where he is used to leading, which aroused the discontent of the fans and led to the replacement of Terim by Torrent.

Elmas did not give more details about the signing of the Spanish, but the Turkish press assures today that the coach, fired in November 2020 from the Brazilian Flamengo, would arrive in Istanbul this Tuesday afternoon to sign the contract this Wednesday and make his debut in the match against Sunday’s Hatayspor.

The newspaper Fotomaç believes it knows that the contract will be valid until the end of the current season, but with the option to be extended, if both parties wish.

The Turkish press highlights that Torrent has worked as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Manchester City, before starting a solo career in New York City in 2018, from which he moved to Flamengo.