If you are looking for an alternative to the iPad Air with a large screen and good performance, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a highly recommended option. We are talking about one of the best Samsung tablets and now you can buy it on sale for 419 euros.

Competition in the tablet market is fierce and this translates into advantages for users. Recent releases, such as the arrival of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 in Spain or the launch of the new Apple iPad, have favored a price drop for other models, so it is the best time to get a tablet.

Right now it’s on sale the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, one of the best Samsung tablets and an excellent alternative to the iPad Air. It has a direct discount of 20 euros and an additional 60 euros by applying the coupon that you will find below the price, so it costs only 419 euros.

Its official price is 499 euros and Amazon has not been so cheap since it went on sale, so it is the perfect time to buy the cheapest Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

Specifically, the model that is on sale is the one that comes with 64 GB of internal storage and with WiFi or 4G connectivity. The variant with 5G is also discounted and applying the coupon it stays at 439 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a tablet with a large screen and powerful performance, so it is very versatile and you can give it a multitude of uses.

It has a 12.4-inch panel, ideal for enjoying multimedia content in an immersive way. In addition, as it is compatible with the S-Pen you can take notes, draw or write freehand.

Under the hood we find the Snapdragon 750G processor, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage on the lowered model. In our analysis we were able to verify that the performance is fluid, with fast multitasking and good performance with the heaviest tasks.

Autonomy is another of the strengths of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It equips a huge 10,090 mAh battery that it can offer about 7 and a half hours of screen at 100% brightness.

In practice, this translates into about five days if we give it normal use, that is, several hours of video, music playback, consultation of social networks and the Internet, as well as some sporadic games.

