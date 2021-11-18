The COVID-19 crisis could have taken a toll on the company with the latest outbreaks of infections, making it possible for its new tablet to be delayed so that others hit the market at the promised time.

Samsung has had few setbacks despite the two biggest global crises to hit technology: semiconductor supply shortages and the coronavirus situation.

But it seems they weren’t always going to be that lucky. A former Samsung employee revealed that around 11 employees at Samsung’s headquarters in Suwon, South Korea, tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were apparently limited to just the R5 Tower, which employs 10,000 of the 36,000 employees that the Samsung Digital City could have. The company took immediate action, but that could affect release schedules.

According to LetsGoDigital, Samsung has reduced the number of people in the office to 30%. The rest will have to telecommute, just like during the pandemic. These measures appear to be in effect for the next six weeks.

That means they will be with this situation until the end of the year. The company will strive to minimize risks, but that will affect its production.

They are not going to take resources away from the Galaxy S22 series, which we have reported before. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE should not be in danger either, although the device that yes that would have problems in keeping dates would be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

Samsung’s new tablet would not be canceled, but it could be delayed. Missing a launch window would cause them to have to wait for the next ideal moment to put it on sale. It could affect revenue for the quarter and perhaps they would find more competition on the new date.

This year no Galaxy Tab S model has been released yet. Consumers are waiting for a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a 14.6-inch screen, which can compete with Microsoft’s Surface.

Not sure news, but the loss of workers at full capacity could be a compelling reason so that we do not see a Samsung tablet soon. We can only wait for an official statement from the company.