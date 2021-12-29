12/29/2021 at 8:26 PM CET

The “no curfew” at dawn has been one of the most commented restrictions since the Xunta announced it this Tuesday. The measure, which has yet to be endorsed by the Superior Court of Xustiza de Galicia, established, in principle, the prohibition of the meetings of non-cohabitants in the public thoroughfare between 2.00 and 6.00 hours.

Subsequently, the Galician Government modified the start time, delaying it until 3.00, and now you also want to extend the restriction to meetings in private spaces, in order to avoid parties in private homes.

To @Xunta, send @TSXGalicia a rectification of his request for authorization of measures: 🔹 Calls for a ban on meetings between non-cohabitants in public and private spaces between ⏰ 3:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., but not from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. – TSXG (@TSXGalicia) December 29, 2021

The TSXG itself has announced the modification on its social networks, where it has explained that the Xunta has rectified in its request to include this extension of the restriction.

Of course, the Xunta has confirmed that this “touch of no curfew” in private spaces does not affect the overnight stay: if a dinner is held between non-cohabitants in a home, they can stay the night.

Other exceptions reported by Sanidade sources are:

Those people who live alone, who may be part of a single extended family unit The reunion of minors with their parents, if they do not live in the same address The reunion of people with a marriage bond or of couple, when they live in different dwellings The meeting for the care, attention, assistance or accompaniment of minors, elderly or dependents, with disabilities or especially vulnerable Due to force majeure or situation of need