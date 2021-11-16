Galilea Montijo adjusts her curves in an animal print dress | Instagram

Galilea Montijo is back in the news and not only because of her controversial life but also because of her fashion choices, it was a long animal print dress with which “tapathy“He made all eyes turn.

The presenter Galilea Montijo, recently shared a new session with his 9.3 million subscribers on Instagram, a platform where he currently enjoys great popularity.

Galilea Montijo, who has been crowned as one of the faithful assiduous to the trends, appears in a long dress in which pastel colors predominate between pink, blue and a touch of black that contrasts in the same Martha Galilea Montijo Torres garment, “Today’s driver“.

The famous “businesswoman“, owner of” Latingal boutique “, marked her silhouette with a knot at the waist, thus marking her hips and the shape of her silhouette, which led to various reactions from the faithful” galisisters “, who corresponded with a thousand hearts more to the famous 37 year old.

The “collaborator of variety and reality shows” including “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“,” TVO “,” El Gran Show de los Peques “and even a guest of” Who is the Mask? “Accumulated 73,034 likes.

Some of the reactions came from some of his colleagues such as Yanet García and Laura Bozzo.

Wowww, wrote the “weather girl”

Beautiful, said the Peruvian lawyer, who strengthened strong ties of friendship with the television actress.

Fast life (Shoo), Keep up (Skrrt), Besos desde Sonora, Guapísima., Read in other comments.

The actress of “The Grand Prize“,” Loving you is my sin “,” The price of your love “,” The Hidden Truth “, among other productions has returned from this and many other prints some of its key garments and it was in recent days when the cover image of the magazine “H men“She modeled an outfit with a tiger print blouse.

With almost more than 30 years of experience, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, has not only won the affection of the public that follows her in the morning broadcast but also of users on social networks, who filled the “youtuberOf various compliments and loving messages.

The wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias, who initially participated as a “beauty contestant” and stood out as the “Tv girl”, has been the target of controversy for her waste of garments and accessories from exclusive brands, Gucci, Channel, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, among many others are some of his favorites.