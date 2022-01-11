Galilea Montijo reveals important changes to the Hoy program | Instagram

Being one of the favorite conductors of the Today Program, the flirtatious actress, host and television presenter Galilea Montijo, shared an important news about certain changes that will be on the morning show.

It was during a broadcast that Galilea Montijo Before finishing the day’s programming, he gave an important notice, and that is that there would be an expansion in the Hoy program, however he did not give more details, it was the only thing that the host shared.

Several of the drivers and guests present were a bit surprised, although curiously they did not ask for more details, perhaps they already knew what had happened.

Another news he shared was that Andrea Legarreta and Paúl Stanley would finally return from vacation, one of the most important waits, especially because they want to know details about the driver’s commitment.

While Galilea was giving the impressive news, her colleagues were preparing to use the machine that gives small electric shocks and that by the way she is terrified of them, which she has shown on more than one occasion in some videos.

The Hoy program is constantly renewed to be liked by the public | Instagram program today

For years this favorite show of millions has given us laughter and entertainment, something that not all morning shows have come to offer, especially because of the warmth of the hosts and their duration on the air.

Changes to the Today Program

Surely you are wondering what were the changes that the driver of Jalisco origin was talking about, when mentioning an extension some fans of the morning perhaps thought of more drivers or greater spaces.

This time it was precisely a forum extension, which they presented in an Instagram video, being most proud and excited about this new change to improve the views and above all have a great space to work.

A kind of “patio” with a walkway right in the center was adapted, so that these new views are to the liking of the public, each one of them was adorned and decorated to perfection, this time it took two conductors Raúl El Negro Araiza and Paul Stanley.

We are happy to start this new stage with you. Today it grows, we transform and renew for you “, they commented in the video.

Unfortunately the two could not attend, because Stanley’s girlfriend and El Negrito were infected and he is in isolation like Paul.

Fans of both drivers have been concerned for his health, hoping for his speedy recovery, as well as that of Stanley’s fiancée.