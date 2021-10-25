Galilea Montijo After Fernando’s resignation, does he leave Mexico? | Reform

Galilea Montijo breaks the silence and it was in a recent interview where the “jaliscience“She addressed the issue that has placed her and her family at the target of comments for versions of an alleged departure from Mexico after her husband’s resignation from political office.

The presenterGalilea Montijo, decided to face the media amid the strong controversies that indicate that he could leave the country for fear of the consequences of his “friendship with Inés Gómez Mont” and his legal situation.

The host of the Hoy program She delved into the issue of her husband’s resignation, after clarifying that “she has no intention of leaving Mexico because she has nothing to hide.”

The husband of the “businesswoman“, submitted his resignation after serving as head of the Office of the Municipal Treasury of Atizapán de Zaragoza, State of Mexico.

Fernando Reina Iglesias and Galilea Montijo, married for ten years, they procreated Mateo Reina Montijo, the couple’s only son and third son of the politician and businessman.

He’s running as an elected federal candidate. He resigned in September for this project. But why does he want to come to me, admitted the colleague from Las Estrellas.

“He doesn’t want to talk about it”

The magazine model “H men“, he approached the supposed conjectures on the subject of Inés Gómez-Mont with great caution since he hinted, it seemed to him a very delicate subject and he had to take care of his words,

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres tried to be very careful with her answers since she expressed that her words could be misinterpreted or taken out of context as she said: “Anything I can say can make things more complicated.”

It should be said that the presenter’s “comadre” is hidden from the authorities outside of Mexico and together with her husband, they are wanted by interpol.

The Televisa collaborator and other variety and reality shows, she was forceful in responding about the resignation of her husband which has been related to the departure of Gómez-Mont, incidentally shared the reasons why she has been absent from the morning.

“She has nothing to do with it”

Martha Galilea Torres reiterated to the press that the occasions on which she has been absent from the program today have been due to health problems, “it has nothing to do with the case of Inés Gómez Mont and Álvarez Puga,” he said.

The owner of the clothing store, Latingal boutique Since last June 23, he shared that his recent absence in the morning within a period of 3 days was due to the consequences that he has presented after having tested positive on two occasions.

I was having very bad headaches and my voice was going away. I was not going to be like that in the program, said La Montijo.

Last Sunday, a report circulated specifying the resignation presented by the husband of the “TV actress“48 years old, this barely two months after the end of her period.

In the supposed report, an extract pointed to the health problems of the beloved presenter of “Little gigants“,” Vida Tv “, etc., after being infected twice.

The politician mentioned some heart ailments and “hypertension” as sequels that Montijo Torres is supposedly dealing with.