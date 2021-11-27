Galilea Montijo with everything against VLA, “I don’t see or know them” | Instagram

Again it gives something to talk about! The famous host of the Hoy Program, Galilea Montijo, was questioned about the drivers of Venga la Alegría and assured that she did not know them or even locate them, giving everything to her competition.

The irreverent driver from Guadalajara was approached by various media at an event and Edén Dorantes cameras captured the moment when Andrea Legarreta’s partner in the Today Program He spoke about his competition.

Martha Galilea Montijo She was direct and spontaneous in ensuring that she does not locate, see, or know the Venga la Alegría drivers, this after she was questioned about their performance, downplaying them.

It may interest you: Carmen Salinas, VLA reporter makes a painful request to her daughter

I do not see them. It is the same time that we are live. He did not locate absolutely anyone, Montijo shared.

Later, noticing that his words downplayed the importance of the TV Azteca morning presenters, he decided to lessen this a bit by adding that he only locates those with whom he has previously worked, as would be the case of Anette Cuburu.

Galilea Montijo She was also questioned about the rumors that the host Carmen Múñoz, who no longer signed an exclusive contract with TV Azteca, would join the Hoy Program, to which she responded by assuring that she does not know the former host of Enamorándonos, but of joining the morning star Televisa would be well received.

LISTEN TO GALI HERE

Galilea Montijo with everything against VLA, “I do not see or know them.” Photo: Instagram.

Montijo will close the year in the midst of endless rumors, which apparently he no longer intends to let go of, because last Friday he was extremely annoyed at one of these that has to do with nothing more and nothing less than Arturo Beltrán Leyva, aka “El Barbas”.

The existence of Anabel Hernández’s new book went viral on social networks, which has not gone on sale and in which the name of Galilea Montijo comes up, a situation that does not leave her very well stopped because it is titled, Emma and the other ladies of the narco.

According to a fragment read on the YouTube channel of Los Periodistas, Sin Embargo Al Aire, the former beauty queen from Guadalajara had a relationship with Arturo Beltrán Leyva, and even helped him when he was in prison, entering disguised.

Galilea Montijo came out to face the rumors and in the midst of tears he indicated that it is very unfortunate that things are said so lightly and that if said book goes on sale with his name on it he would proceed legally.