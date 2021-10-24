Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta, now have a “bad reputation” | Instagram

Two beauties from television and hosts of the famous program Hoy, Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo recently became known for supposedly having a “bad reputation” as the title of a song by singer Danna Paola.

The Today program It was only a short time since he released his second season of “The stars dance on Today,” a segment that became extremely popular with viewers.

It is said that the famous actresses and conductors tend to “run” to the new talents that appear in the program, as you will remember during this 2021 we have seen some new faces such as Arath de la Torre and Tania Rincón.

As you will remember, the sports expert was working as the host of Venga La Alegría, when the news of her incorporation to the program was shared, everyone was excited because this 34-year-old has become one of Hoy’s favorite hosts.

According to certain comments from one of the morning’s collaborators both Galilea Montijo like the wife of Erik Rubín Andrea Legarreta, “they are considered” the queens of the program and those who have the greatest influence within it.

As you well know, the mother of the young actress Mía Rubín is the most senior host on the program and although Montijo did not join Hoy, if not until years later, she was a recurring guest during the first stage of the program.

That is why for years it has been believed that both friends became the influential characters who decide who enters the program and who does not.

It was precisely Tania Rincon who made certain comments about working with both drivers, mentioning that before entering the morning she had had the opportunity to live with them on several occasions when she was one of their recurring guests.

However, he mentioned something that many would notice about his relationship with Andrea and Galilea Montijo, as he mentions that both the Jalisco and the CDMX-born actress have had to cope with the fact that some tell them that they have a bad reputation for “running away from their collaborators.”

Nowadays it seems that they take it as a joke and even made some comments to Rincón where they “warned” her to behave well, because they could take away her place in the program if they wanted.

From what we have seen throughout the program the three conductors get along quite well and the chemistry is easy to notice immediately.