The conductor of the Today program Galilea Montijo had a relationship with the former footballer Cuauhtémoc White, This was one of the love affairs of Mexican celebrities that has most attracted the attention of the host of the famous morning.

It was fifteen years ago when Galilea and Cuauhtémoc had a relationship, which began in the most controversial way because it is said that their courtship was secret at first, this because the former soccer player was married at that time.

Being both public figures They are not safe from other people, paparazzi and their followers investigate a little about their life, it seems that they are perfect “digging” both in publications made by themselves or made by other media.

Galilea Montijo She has always been a celebrity of the show that always stands out in sight, she is much loved by her audience, especially for her various appearances in different programs such as Pequeños Gigantes, Programa Hoy and Who is the mask? To name a few.

Precisely in Who is the mask? There was a moment that became somewhat comical, since Juanpa Zurita mentioned the Mexican politician Montijo’s ex-partner, without knowing that he had been her boyfriend, it was a somewhat comical moment that they lived in just a few minutes.

Although Blanco began his relationship with the Jalisco driver, he was still married to Marisela Santoyo, Montijo never confirmed his relationship with Cuauhtémoc until the moment the divorce was announced.

Andrea Legarreta’s friend and partner participated in Big Brother in 2002, being in said reality show that by the way she won, she opened up and talked about the infidelities she had been through with her partner, she even revealed that she had been unfaithful with Paty Christmas.

How your love affair ended

Once she ended up being the winner of Big Brother when she left the house, the now politician decided to win her back, even taking her mariachis and proposing to her. Galilea Montijo, evidently the marriage did not take place.

The wedding never materialized, in the case of both the mistrust ended up ending their relationship, although they had some preparations these never materialized, today Galilea is happily married since 2011 and has a son with his partner Fernando Reina Iglesias.

On the other hand, Cuauhtémoc Blanco has three children from two marriages and has been in a love relationship with Natalia Rezende since 2015.