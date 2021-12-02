Galilea Montijo and Cucurrucucú, the place where they say he danced | AP / . / .

Many will remember the famous phrase of Inés Gómez Mont in Ventaneando in which he called “Doña Teibol” the beloved host of the Today Program Galilea Montijo, well now, a new character has emerged in show business who claims to have been a partner of the famous Guadalajara television host when she danced when she was very young in Jalisco.

Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani were in charge of interviewing on their YouTube program Gossip No Like the man who he claims was a co-worker of Galilea Montijo and Liliana Lago, when both celebrities were very young and danced in a place with “very small shorts”.

Elisa and her partner questioned the rumors that Martha Galilea Montijo was a teibolera to which he replied that the place was not a teibol, that it was actually a familiar place, that they danced, but they did it with shorts.

At the insistence of journalists, the man shared that the young women received tickets, but they were not teiboleras and that Gali was in great need at that time. Later, he insisted that in the place “they did not sign”, so the “fame” that has been made to the host and actress of Televisa is not correct.

They put bills on them, said the man in an interview with Gossip No Like.

The subject shared that it was he himself who took Liliana Lago, better known as “La Nasha Plus”, to the bus station to take one on the way to Mexico City, where he found an opportunity on TV Azteca and later, he would take Galilea Montijo. He added that Montijo never returned or spoke to him; However, he did run into Lago, who was most affectionate towards him.

Galilea Montijo y el Cucurrucucú, the place where they say he danced. Photo: Instagram.

It was more than evident that the interviewee of Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani has a certain appreciation for Fernando Reyna’s wife, highlighting that she was a girl in need and insisting that she was not a teibolera.

Currently, the beloved host of the Hoy Program is in the middle of the scandal after the release of the book Emma and the other ladies of the narco, where the name of Galilea Montijo appear.

The artist was quite affected by this publication and went out on social networks in the middle of crying defending herself and her husband, an action that was not very well seen by many when they assured that she gave “too much information or explanations.”

Anabel Hernández was the writer of the book that indicates that the presenter of large projects such as the Telethon and Pequeños Gigantes was a partner of the powerful Arturo Beltrán Leyva; however, he does not relate it to his business.