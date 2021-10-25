Galilea Montijo and her husband Fernando Reina raise suspicions | Reform

Galilea Montijo in trouble? Rumors are growing stronger that the famous host of the Hoy Program could be anticipating what could be an investigation against her and that of her husband, Fernando Reina, being related to Inés and her exposition Victor “N”.

And it is that for a few weeks Martha Galilea Montijo has had a very erratic behavior in the Today Program, which has justified with a health problem; However, a key move her husband has made has further concerned her fans and intensified the rumors.

The fact that Fernando Reina Iglesias has resigned from his public position just two months after finding himself performing it has attracted the attention of many. According to a statement, Fernando Reina Iglesias, Head of Office of the Municipal Treasury of Atizapán de Zaragoza, has ceased to be so on the last day of September after a resignation for personal reasons.

Reina gave the health of his wife, the television presenter Galilea Montijo, as the reason for his resignation, indicating that he is presenting aftermath of the Covid-19 that he faced on two occasions.

Galilea Montijo and her husband Fernando Reina raise suspicions. Photo: Reformation.

According to some media such as Chamonic and Arguende TV, for some time Galilea Montijo would have requested permission to withdraw not only from the Hoy Program, but also from Televisa to be in the United States for the rest of the year, assuring it would be to treat the condition that he has not been able to control in Mexico.

It was said that the permit had been denied and subsequently, the former driver of Pequeños Gigantes would have resorted again to request only one week of leave for the same reason.

After the rumors, it was the same producer of the Hoy Program, Andrea Rodríguez who confirmed that Montijo really is going to the United States, assuring it is for work reasons, because he would do things on the Telethon and argued that the illness of the actress would also be controlled.

Various media on social networks assure that the withdrawal of Galilea Montijo and Fernando Iglesias from their respective jobs would be with the aim of going to the United States, preventing a possible investigation against them, linking them to the Querubines case, which has issued an arrest warrant against their couple of friends, Inés and Víctor “N”.

Many assure that the couple could be related to the businesses of the former Ventaneando presenter and her husband; In addition, a few days ago, the investigations that ensure that Galilea Montijo She would be registered with the IMPI with the same services to be billed as Inés and that are not related to the world of show business and entertainment.

Some claim that the Querubines case would already be for the above reasons about the television presenter and that it would be the cause of her absence for a week recently in the Hoy Program; Since they assure you, you could be preparing to protect yourself legally.

For her part, the famous woman indicated that, at the request of her doctor, she took her son and went to his mother’s side to take a few days away from work and control her high blood pressure, a hereditary disease, which finally developed in her after the Covid -19. Gali has also shared that she had a heart stroke and some other issues that she keeps in check.