Galilea Montijo and her millionaire collection of luxury bags | Instagram

Galilea Montijo would share a very eccentric taste with his “comadre”, Inés Gómez-Mont, by having a great millionaire collection of luxury bags. These are some of the brands that “tapatia” has acquired!

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, would not be left behind in squandering excessive amounts to acquire millionaire handbags from the most prestigious fashion brands.

The millionaire luxury bag collection of “Gali“They include expensive firms such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Hermès, Dior among many others, the” model “would invest a total of”424 thousand Mexican pesos“, as revealed by the user of the platform.

Galilea Montijo and her millionaire collection of luxury bags. Photo: Twitter Capture

In addition, the luxuries are not only limited to a few handbags, but to many other pieces of his huge wardrobe from shoes to clothing.

Galilea Montijo He would have invested large amounts in both bags and shoes since, as is known, Fernando Reina’s wife has always liked to dress in the latest fashion, something that the Televisa colleague does not hide.

However, thanks to a user on the Twitter network called Oswaldo Mujica, it was known through a thread, the favorite brands that predominate in the wardrobe of the “TV actress“48 years old.

This is how he also revealed the money he invests in these purchases, which are not only reduced to a single number for each brand, only the Gucci brand, Martha Galilea Montijo has at least three bags: One dark with white lines, one brown with the signature print and another with diamond, since “Gali” loves shine in her accessories and garments.

The images also show other exclusive or special edition pieces including Louis Vuitton’s “Neverfull” or the signature “Channel”, considered a fashion classic.

The one who was presenter of programs like “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“,” TVO “, among many others, opts for designs of large sizes in general, refers the netizen,” cute, classic and very elegant, “he said.

It is worth mentioning that she has also been singled out for receiving as a gift some expensive brand bags from Inés Gómez Mont, one of them was the Hermès signature bag, considered “one of the most expensive in the world” and is particularly acquired by a select list of personalities.

Today “businesswoman“of fashion who also opened his own physical store last June called” Latingal boutique “, located in a shopping center, stars in frequent sessions on social networks where he combines the pieces of clothing from his own establishment with some of the accessories from his wardrobe .

The host of “The Stars dance in Today“She has appeared with pieces from her clothing line and on occasions with footwear that she herself would acquire from one of the luxurious brands.

Even with this, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres is not always right with her choices since on some occasions she has also become the target of criticism.

In particular, these have increased more when it comes to making peculiar combinations with outfits of their own brand.