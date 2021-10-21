Galilea Montijo and her rivalry with Inés N, were envious | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that in addition to a “friendship” between Inés N and the driver Galilea Montijo, actually existed envy between them and is that according to indicate there is a photograph that shows this feeling between both celebrities.

It should be noted that on more than one occasion, Inés and Galilea Montijo have sworn that they are the best friends and that they love each other.

However, at this time their relationship could be going through a severe crisis, and it seems that there has always been a rivalry between them.

As indicated, there is a photograph in which Montijo and Gómez Mont appear embracing, they are friends, but also rivals, and it is because their lives are very similar.

It is normal that there is rivalry between two friends and especially between two friends who are dedicated to the same thing, and who have children of similar ages. So, when someone says that there is a rivalry between Galilea Montijo and Inés, it is likely that this is the case, but it is not that they are the only ones. They can be very friends and at the same time there is a rivalry, it is normal, it is part of human nature, “he explains.

And it is that Centeno details that the subject of the rivalry between the “friends” is evident to him due to his body language in the photograph.

Galilea is on top (with her hands and head) of Ines, who is smiling and looking at the camera.

Dear comadre @inesgomezmont, you know what I adore you, I respect you, I admire you and well, let it be said that I miss you !!! Happy birthday, have a great time, we will celebrate so many things. I wish you the most beautiful things in life, which is what you deserve ”, Montijo wrote in the description of said photograph.

It should be noted that recently, the controversy has surrounded Montijo, since, despite the fact that Gómez’s “comadre” has been said, she has not expressed her support on social networks now that the authorities are looking for her for allegedly having committed fraud .

In fact, yesterday it was announced that Interpol issues a red card against Inés and her husband, they are wanted in 190 countries.

That’s right, the Attorney General’s Office asked the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to turn a red card to find the whereabouts of Mont and Puga, at the moment there is information that they are already wanted in more than 190 countries.

According to the follow-up of the case, both are accused of carrying out operations with resources of illicit origin for almost 3 billion pesos and tax fraud.