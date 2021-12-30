Today, Galilea Montijo Do Televisa executives run it? | Instagram

Galilea Montijo has been absent from Televisa’s morning broadcast on different occasions, on this occasion, a “dismissal” would mark the final goodbye of his stage in the Hoy program.

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, who has collaborated in the Hoy program for more than 14 years, would receive a very hard lesson from the top brass of Televisa, according to the most recent versions circulating.

The Today’s driver, who along with Andrea Legarreta and Raúl “El Negro” Araiza have been at the forefront of the magazine program for several years, would culminate a stage in Hoy, or at least that is what it seems.

Everything indicates that the days of the “colleague of variety and reality shows,” Galilea Montijo, would have the days counted in the emission and is that the executives of the production house begin to relegate to the “tapathy“.

It was recently revealed that the remembered presenter of “Little gigants“,” Vida Tv “, among other productions, would have received strong contempt from the production company in which he has collaborated for 26 years.

They say that the “model“From magazines such as” H Hombres “who has appeared in various advertising campaigns would have been left out of the show that Televisa prepares for the New Year, apparently, the bad image that the famous 48-year-old has handled in recent months would be the primary reason.

Although for several years, Galilea Montijo has been distinguished by being one of the most loved by many of the spectators as well as by users of social networks, the truth is that on the other hand, the recent controversies and scandals have led her to win so many critics.

In addition to increasing the antipathy that already existed on the part of her detractors, who even disqualified her participation in the Telethon, a reason that led the higher ranks of the production company to not consider her to be the host of the event.

This, as it transpired from the YouTube channel, “El Chacaleo” who also revealed that the program planned to say goodbye to the year “My Purpose 2022” will feature the participation of Tania Rincón, Odalys Ramírez and Paul Stanley.

Although it was already a tradition that Martha Galilea was one of those who headed many of the festive events, the channel itself maintains that neither the famous woman nor the high places insisted on this possibility.

Incline, they anticipated that the “businesswoman“Owner of the fashion store” Latingal boutique “would spend the end of the year with her family in Acapulco, apparently also in order to recharge her batteries to improve her health and rest her image after so many scandals, the channel would assure.

So far, this information has not been confirmed by the host or the executives of the television station, however, rumors about it are running very strong in the corridors of Televisa.