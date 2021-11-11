Galilea Montijo suffers from a serious problem. What is pericarditis? | Instagram

Galilea Montijo presented some health problems that led to a “heart stroke”, this would have been caused by presenting a condition called: “pericarditis“We reveal the details to you!”

The presenter, Galilea Montijo revealed in the middle of the Hoy program, that she would have been absent from the broadcast due to a condition that was caused by hypertension problems, which led her to present a heart stroke, which is also known by the name of “pericarditis”.

The “colleague of variety shows and reality TV”, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, detailed having experienced headaches and eye pain a while ago, later, she would be diagnosed as “hypertensive” according to commented the “host of the Hoy program“.

Galilea Montijo suffers from a serious problem. What is pericarditis? . Photo: Instagram Capture

The “exgirl Tv “ who will appear on covers like the magazine “H men“, Montijo Torres, 48, shared with his colleagues on his return to the broadcast, in recent days, that for a couple of weeks, he has been dealing with the aftermath of two infections of the virus, in addition to the aforementioned symptoms.

What is “pericarditis”?

It refers to an inflammation of the pericardium: A thin, fibrous membrane that surrounds the heart. It has two layers where there is a slight amount of lubricating liquid. Its function is to fix the heart, control that it does not move as much and reduce the friction between the organs that surround it.

Reportedly a non-life threatening condition, “pericarditis” causes the heart to become dilated or dilated at certain times. It can reportedly be removed with minimal effect on organ function.

It occurs when the two layers that make up the pericardium become irritated and inflamed, they can rub together, causing pain, which represents one of the most common symptoms of this condition, which they say can be controlled with medical attention and improve over time. .

According to data, it occurs acutely within hours or a few days. Its presence is unknown but among the factors that may influence its appearance are symptoms such as a

Viral infection,

Severe heart attack,

heart surgery,

Radiotherapy,

Cancer,

Chest trauma

E Kidney failure.

The symptoms of Pericarditis?

Some signs could warn about the presence of this condition, depending on the severity and speed of its appearance, the signs that could alert a patient are: tachycardia, fever, cough, pain when eating, fatigue, shortness of breath, severe pain in the left part of the thorax and pericardial friction.