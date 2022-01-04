Galilea Montijo and the price of her outfits in the Hoy program | Instagram

Being one of the favorite conductors of the Today program, Galilea Montijo has constantly stolen the hearts and sighs of several Internet users thanks to his impressive outfits, right away we share the price of their outfits.

The beautiful actress originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco always tends to surprise in each program thanks to her impressive outfits, several of them are from important brands, there is no doubt that like Andrea Legarreta the beautiful Galilea Montijo he has excellent taste in dressing.

In addition to the Hoy program, on her official Instagram account we find photographs where she is posing outfits of all kinds and of all styles, this beauty wife of businessman Fernando Reina proudly boasts her curves and outfits.

Precisely on Instagram after some recordings he has given us certain images posing with his outfits, on some occasions he tends to share the account of the stores where he acquires his clothes.

This beautiful piece is part of his collection in Latin Gal | Instagram galileamontijo

One of the stores that usually appear in their publications is “Latin Gal“Where you can buy pieces both for online purchases, some of the garments that Galilea has used range between $ 2,600 and $ 14,000, which are the prices that we find on the official page.

We found the dress that she is wearing with the beautiful and flirty transparent stockings on the Online page of her boutique and it has a value of $ 4,200 pesos, its name is: Dress leopard blue eyes [2696].

It is important to mention that this store is owned by the driver, proud of this new achievement because in an interview she mentioned that one of her dreams was to become a fashion designer, but that she had not been able to achieve it because the studies were somewhat expensive.

It is worth mentioning that these types of outfits are not the only ones that the morning host has worn, she has also surprised us with beautiful dresses for different galas like the one she wore for the GQ magazine gala.

On that occasion Galilea Montijo She wore a dress by the famous London fashion designer David Koma, with a beautiful piece with a maximum price of $ 82,000 Mexican pesos being the minimum of $ 44,000.

Not all the time, the Jalisco actress shares her boutique account, but now we already know that the vast majority of the garments she uses are part of her clothing line.