Galilea Montijo and the reason for his break with Cuauhtémoc Blanco

As you may recall, the relationship between Galilee and White It began as a secret, since he was still married to Marisela Santoyo and in fact it was one of the most famous and listened to relationships at that time, so we will recap what happened between them.

The truth is that the entertainment world is not deprived of scandals and this includes romances and betrayals, such as those that Galilea Montijo and Cuauhtémoc Blanco carried out more than 15 years ago when they made their romance known.

Although the relationship between conductive and the ex-footballer It lasted several years, he always found himself involved in the eye of the hurricane, mainly because he was still married to Marisela Santoyo when this new relationship began.

It is for this reason that the host Galilea Montijo never acknowledged having ties with the former footballer before he confirmed his divorce.

However, after spending a few months locked up in the house of “Big Brother VIP” she opened up and talked about all the betrayals that her partner at that time committed, even saying that Cuauhtémoc Blanco was unfaithful to her with the famous Paty Navidad.

Finally, the earthquake felt stronger when the actress also established herself as the winner of the program and, at the same time, faced the worst crisis in her courtship.

After the conflict of infidelity that the actress lived while she participated in “Big Brother”, the ex-footballer tried to win her back and took a group of mariachis to the door of her house; to pure song and rancheras he asked the driver to marry him.

However, the comings and goings between the famous were stronger and the marriage did not materialize, the preparations were truncated and mistrust won out over love.

It should be noted that the couple tried by all means to take care of their relationship until they had children, however, everything came to nothing.

Over the years Galilea Montijo resumed his personal life and gave himself a new chance in love and that is how in 2011 he married Fernando Reina Iglesias with whom he has a son.

While Cuauhtémoc Blanco has three children from two different marriages and is currently in a relationship with Natalie Rezende.

In 1993 she began her artistic career winning the beauty contest La chica Tv, then in 2001 she was the host of the Vida TV program, alongside Héctor Sandarti and Lilí Brillanti.