Galilea Montijo, his heart at risk from a scare in Hoy

Galilea Montijo is the victim of one of his colleagues in “Today“who by little and lowers the pressure forgetting the heart health problem that has afflicted in recent weeks to the”tapathy“.

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, experienced a tremendous scare by one of her colleagues in Hoy who at some point surprised the famous 48-year-old by surprising her from behind.

In the middle of one of the Instagram stories you can see the moment in which the driver of Hoy, was on her back while Paul stanley he sneaks up on her and gives her a tremendous scare.

A bolillo pa´l scare @Galilea Montijo and @ BernardoJavier6, can be read in the text that accompanies the publication shared from the driver’s Instagram stories.

Galilea Montijo, his heart at risk from a scare in Hoy. Photo: Instagram Capture

At one point, Paul Stanley utters a loud cry to “Gali“while he was in the company of his stylist and friend Bernardo Javier, who also participated in”The Stars Dance Today“The” reality and variety show collaborator “was totally shocked.

Oh son of the ching ***, he expressed at one point while hiding his face in his arms.

Although “The Montijo“This scare was not expected, the most beloved host on television in programs like” Vida Tv “,” Pequeños Gigantes “,” TVO “and many more, tried to hide some laughter that her colleague would have caused with her mischief.

Then it was “El Peinador de la Estrellas”, a friend of Galilea Montijo Torres, who called the driver’s attention by advocating for the health of the actress from “El Premio Mayor”, “La Verda Oculta”, etc.

The contestant pointed out that the “owner of Latingal boutique” is already of advanced age and is not there to receive those scares which also risk the health of the “businesswoman“.

But why do you scare her away? What do you not see is an elderly woman, commented the participant of the contest, who appears with a filter on his face like Fernando Reina’s wife.

In recent days, the remembered “former beauty participant” revealed to her colleagues from the Las Estrellas broadcast that the reason for her absence was due to a heart condition caused by the past two v1rus infections.

The presenter of “El Gran Show de Los Peques” (2011), suffers from a stroke in the heart or what they call “pericarditis” and hypertension, conditions that Martha Galilea Montijo will have to deal with for life since there are only treatments to control it, they say.