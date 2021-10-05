Galilea Montijo blushes, Hoy member makes revelation | Instagram

It can’t be held! One of the members of the Hoy Program made such a personal revelation that it even made the beautiful girl blush Galilea Montijo, this while driving the second season of The Stars Dance Today.

The beautiful Martha Galilea Montijo was conducting the famous reality show, she was in the part of the criticism of one of the participating couples, Agustín Arana and Ivonne Montero when a strong revelation gave rise to the forum.

Ivonne and Arana spoke about their performance on the dance floor, this after La Juez de Hierro, Lolita Cortés assured that the difference between the actor and the singer and actress was abysmal in terms of dance.

Agustín Arana shared that he almost “slipped in” to be Ivonne Montero’s partner and highlighted for the Hoy judges that he is not a dancer; However, what immediately captured everyone’s attention was the revelation he made shortly after by ensuring that he did not have friction problems in his movements, since he did depilate his groin.

I’m going to make sure that things go from better to better and I did shave my English, so I have no problem in turns, I don’t have any friction, said the actor.

At that moment, the beautiful presenter of Hoy, Galilea Montijo, blushed and could not hold her laughter, as did Ivonne Montero and those present in the forum; but apparently Agustín’s comment was not amusing to Lolita Cortés.

Galilea Montijo blushes, a member of Hoy makes a revelation. Photo: Instagram.

After the comment of the participant of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, the also judge, Latin Lover took the floor to say that he was going to take the famous to the gym since it is necessary to strengthen the back, then the expected response arrived, Lolita Cortés.

Dolores Cortés was direct and apparently did not like the joke of Agustin Arana, because in all seriousness she addressed him indicating that Montero was giving everything and that he had to work twice as hard to reach her since he could not spoil his partner’s work.

Although Lolita Cortés is well known for being a fairly disciplined and demanding woman, she is also well known for defending and applauding the talent and enthusiasm of others, as happened in the first season of the successful contest of the Today Program.

Cortés defended the position of Carlos Bonavides at all times, who first formed a couple with Anel Noreña, who was José José’s partner and left Bonavides for health reasons and later, Laura Bozzo joined him.

At all times Lolita showed her dissatisfaction with the participation of the Peruvian driver, who did not feel committed to Carlos and the project, since the images showed her leaving rehearsals, not showing up and so on.

On more than one occasion, the Iron Judge fearlessly shared that Laura Bozzo “does not dance” and that she should rather go to fulfill her other obligations, as she always complained of being too busy or tired.