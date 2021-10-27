Galilea Montijo captured in a CDMX hospital, is it serious? | Instagram

The beautiful Galilea Montijo was captured in a hospital in Mexico City, corroborating the statements she has shared about her current health status after having fought Covid-19 on two occasions.

The beautiful conductor of the Today Program the morning star of Televisa was absent for a week, which alerted his followers; however, it had been said that he was on vacation. On his return, Martha Galilea Montijo spoke about the situation.

According to Fernando Reina’s wife, it was her blood pressure that led her to the hospital. Gali shared in the middle of Hoy and in front of the cameras of Eden Dorantes that she is having quite strong headaches and behind her eyes, which are caused by hypertension.

The actress from Guadalajara also confessed that after the Covid-19 she became hypertensive and that it is this pathology that is complicating her state of health. There has also been talk that Galilea Montijo has suffered a heart attack, something also quite serious.

After the week of absence, in which the famous woman claimed to have been with her mother to relax and improve her health, Andrea Legarreta’s partner returned to the Hoy Program and later, she was taken back to the hospital one day that felt bad. That day, Legarreta said that Gali was in a school engagement for her son Mateo, the driver was in the hospital.

Galilea Montijo captured in a CDMX hospital, is it serious? Photo: Reformation.

Rumors about Galilee have not been long in coming in recent weeks, due to the closeness that the television presenter has with Inés “N”, currently a fugitive from justice.

It was said that the host of Pequeños Gigantes would be asking Televisa executives for permission to leave the television station and Hoy and go to the United States for the rest of the year to treat her condition, although some say she does so to protect herself from a possible investigation that relates it to the Querubines case, of Inés and Víctor “N”.

These rumors increased after it became known that the famous woman’s husband would have resigned from his public position as Municipal Treasurer; They assured that Fernando Reina could have business with the couple in trouble.

Galilea Montijo She showed her face and assured the cameras that all this is a lie, since her husband resigned from his position to be a candidate for another public office; however, it was handled that his resignation was for personal reasons, for the health of Galilea Montijo.

Gali explained that she has always shown her face in good times and bad and that she is not going anywhere or has anything to hide. However, the producer of the Hoy Program, Andrea Rodríguez Doria assured that Montijo does go to the United States but for work reasons related to the Telethon.

So far, social networks still have their doubts if this beautiful woman could be involved or not in the situation that keeps Inés “N” out of Mexico and a fugitive from justice; meanwhile the followers of Galilea Montijo hope that everything is speculation and that his health will be restored very soon.