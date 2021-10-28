Galilea Montijo How much is your fortune? Reveal | Instagram

Galilea Montijo has been surrounded by various speculations, mostly after legal problems involving Ines Gomez Mont How much could the fortune of the “tapathy“?

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, has been the target of comments in recent weeks as a result of the close relationship of” friendship “that has united her with the host Inés Gómez-Mont, since an alleged transfer to the United States, as well as what she invests in her personal image.

After revealing the legal situation of the “comadre” of Galilea MontijoAspects of the personal life of the Televisa colleague have come to the fore, such as her expenses and some eccentricities, which has led to questions about the amount of fortune that Hoy’s host has. ”

Galilea Montijo How much is your fortune? Reveal. Photo: Instagram Capture

It is presumed that Galilea Montijo would amass an estimated fortune of 80 million pesos, according to the unionjalisco.com outlet, who would provide supposed approximate data, counting on his own “businesswoman“She has decided to be very discreet about her possessions, also because of the security issue.

However, in the midst of so much controversy, details have emerged of how the “tv girl“He has been accumulating so much money.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who has collaborated on television for several years, would be one of the “best paid” figures, according to versions that have circulated for a long time, which indicate that the TV actress receives a salary of 200 thousand pesos, for his participation in the morning,

It is worth mentioning that his income is not only reduced to this since also the model of magazines such as “H men” and other publications has carried out various advertising campaigns for which it is calculated that for each mention he charges 510 thousand pesos, this, of according to the site AmountGana.xyz.

Without forgetting that, “Gali“She has been the ambassador of national brands such as Clkass footwear where she receives about 100,000 pesos.

Likewise, the actress of soap operas such as “El Premio Mayor” or “La Verdad Oculta”, lives surrounded by other luxuries that would include a mansion in the Valley of Mexico, has been the same “former beauty contestant“, who at some point would share his huge wardrobe in the middle of his past role as a” youtuber “.

The favorite corner of the “social media celebrity“It showed a large part of everything it has and where there are surely also abundant expensive designer clothes, shoes and handbags in which they assure, Galilea Montijo Torres has spent a fortune.

Brands such as Gucci, Hermes, Channel, among others, would make up the most exclusive pieces in which the presenter of “Vida Tv” and “Little gigants“She has invested her money, in addition to some gifts such as the millionaire Hermes brand bag, given to her by her friend, Inés, would be part of her fine collection.

It was precisely this detail that would attract greater attention to the assets of the one born on June 5, 1973 in Guadalajara, the aforementioned fashion firm, which generally can only be acquired by a select number of personalities, and is considered one of the most expensive luxuries that exist.

In all, the existence of a spectacular “Rolls Royce” vehicle has also been revealed, which they claim would be the property of La Montijo and his spouse, Fernando Reina Iglesias, who would deny such a version.

Although this information is not entirely confirmed, the unit, Rolls-Royce Phamton, valued at 7 million, has an A-grade leather cover and is complemented by handcrafted wood, a 12-cylinder engine and 6.75 liters of displacement.

This is to mention some of the alleged properties of Montijo Torres, who also, according to reports from Jorge Carbajal and Felipe Cruz, in the En Shock program, the owner of the physical store “Latingal boutique”, has several properties in Acapulco and that at the Apparently, they have acquired a new apartment.