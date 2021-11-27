Galilea Montijo with a novel proposal, is he leaving the Hoy Program? | Instagram

Will the Today Program?, once again the rumors that Galilea Montijo could leave the Hoy Program become strong, this after the driver from Guadalajara has confessed that Juan Osorio has proposed something to him.

Apparently the former partner of Niruka Marcos told Martha Galilea Montijo that she has something for her and of course, it should be remembered that this producer is an expert in making Televisa soap operas a success.

According to the host of the morning Televisa star, she would have met Juan Osorio, who assured her that he wanted to talk to her, because he had a proposal, of course, she questioned him if it was a telenovela.

They have told me, the soap operas? I’d love to. The other day I met a producer who told me ‘I have something for you,’ I said, ‘Oh, whatever you want but no, look, let’s see,’ Montijjo reported according to Las Estrellas.

The television presenter shared that no matter how much she insisted on the producer to detail what his assumption was about, it would be later when they would sit down to talk about what Osorio has for Gali; what he did confess is that he would love to return to soap operas.

Galilea Montijo with a novel proposal, is he leaving the Hoy Program? Photo: Reformation.

He didn’t want to tell me what, it’s Juan Osorio, but he told me ‘I’ll talk to you later,’ I thought ‘well, a novel, right?’ I would love to return, the actress also confessed.

It turned out that in 2014, Osorio would have contacted the host of Hoy to star in Mi Corazón es Tuyo, a telenovela that ended up starring Jorge Salinas and Silvia Navarro.

Currently, Emilio Osorio’s father is working on the telenovela La inheritance, for which he has revealed that one of its protagonists would be Michelle Renaud, will Galilea Montijo join the cast?

Although he is one of the most loved and recognized faces on Mexican television, apparently Galilea Montijo She is not in her best moment, since rumors have been a constant throughout this 2021 and to say of herself, they have affected her image and even campaigns have been dropped for these reasons.

Last Friday was a key day, as an alleged relationship between Galilea Montijo and Arturo Beltrán Leyva went viral, something that journalist Anabel Hernández assured in her most recent book, which has not yet been released.