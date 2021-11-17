Galilea Montijo falls in love with pastel tones and leather pants | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, has distinguished himself by defining a different style and puts together a set of combinations that on many occasions are far from what is already established, it was an outfit in pastel tones and leather pants that covered the charms of the “tapathy“.

The presenter, is one of the most outgoing and fun drivers of the morning, something that Galilea Montijo herself has tried to reflect not only in her work performance but also in fashion, it was a recent look that once again distinguished the Today’s driver before the rest.

“Gali“, is today one of the most important celebrities not only in the show but also in social networks, particularly on Instagram, where today it already has around 9.3 million subscribers.

Galilea Montijo falls in love with pastel tones and leather pants. Photo: Instagram Capture

With a kiss, the owner of “Latingal Boutique“He accompanied a snapshot from his account of the popular application in which he appears in one of the forum spaces of the magazine program in which he has collaborated for more than 14 years.

Galilea Montijo, who has participated in variety and reality shows, including “Vida Tv,” “Little gigants“,” TVO “,” Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire “, among others, featured a blouse in pastel shades and black details to match with patent leather-style shorts and boots of the same hue.

The “Tv girl “ who appeared on the cover of magazines as “H men” and has spearheaded various advertising campaigns, was caught sitting from some small steps on the set of the broadcast

He currently leads the popular television program with Andrea Legarreta, Raúl “El Negro” Araiza, Paul Stanley, Arath de la Torre and so on for several years.

It didn’t take long for the followers to also TV actress They will show their admiration and support with various compliments from the “galisisters”, which, once again, is one of the most acclaimed figures in the magazine program.

We already want to see you in Latin, We love you pretty, The passion of my life.

The snapshot that was shared in the official Galilea Montijo Torres account a day ago added various reactions between comments and emojis in addition to 41,102 I like that they came from some celebrities such as Livia Brito Pestana.