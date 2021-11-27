Galilea Montijo

Hoy’s host threatened to sue the writer of the book ‘Emma and the Other Ladies of Narc0’ …

The journalist Anabel Hernández, writer of the book ‘Emma and the Other Ladies of Narco’, about El Chapo Guzmán’s wife, Emma Coronel, and other women, related, in a fragment of the publication, Galilea Montijo, to the late drug trafficker ‘ El Barbas’ Arturo Beltrán Leyva, killed in 2019 in a confrontation with the Navy.

According to journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, in Hernández’s book, she reports that the host of the Hoy program had an affair with ‘El Barbas’, and that she even helped the leader of the Beltrán Leyva cartel when he was imprisoned.

After these statements, Montijo answered the “accusations” and threatens to sue Anabel Hernández when the book is released.

Through a ‘live’ on her YouTube channel, Galilea Montijo said that she was saddened that she was linked to the drug trafficker:

“How sad that I have been working for so many years, that you know me, I always come out to show my face, even the public knows that I have led a life of work … It is very sad to hear that rumors come from ‘what he says, what he says’. It comes from a YouTube channel, a book is coming, the book has not come out (…) The day the book comes out I will take legal action. All I’m telling you is that this defamation law should be more severe. I have been very calm. Where have I been in relationships and slander, I have let it pass, because I was not married. Now yes, I have a son, I have someone to take care of. And this is the only part. ”, He criticized.

“I think it should be legislated because it not only affects the company I work for, not only the program, it affects me, my family. I live on my image. I have dropped campaigns for the ‘they say and they say’. I take it as one more hairline. At the time, if legal action is taken surely, because we are talking about a supposed book and if my name is there, legal action will be taken, “he warned, assuring that he will take action on the matter, because he is fed up with being defamed all the time. .

“All the time I have had to defend myself, that if you bored, that if the girlfriend of a president. I mean, it was already good, ”she said through tears. “It bothers me, it makes me sad because I have been a working woman. My little boy is a very strong boy, very intelligent. At the time, the only thing I ask of God is that my little boy be a very intelligent child, that he give me the wisdom to make him understand what his mother does ”.