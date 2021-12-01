Galilea Montijo Why would her sister Paola go to prison? | Instagram

Galilea Montijo would be totally distressed in a video in which, among other things, she addressed the moment in which her sister Paola stepped on jail.

The “tapathy“Galilea Montijo, explained through tears the recent controversies in which she has been involved and in which she is romantically related to a well-known capo.

This, according to a publication that came to light by Anabel Hernández, who among other figures mentions Galilea Montijo in the book called “Emma and the other ladies of n @ rc0”.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE

Galilea Montijo Why would her sister Paola go to prison? Photo: Instagram Capture

In Anabel’s post, it was stated that “Galilea Montijo she was a partner of Arturo Beltrán Leyva, leader of the cartel that bears his surname. ”

Amid the apparent slander, the Today’s driver tearfully asked the press to stop the attacks against him, and in the middle of this, he would refer to the moment when his sister was put behind bars.

My sister Paola came out of an unfortunate and unfair criminal process with the help of the legal officer from my company for which I work, I owe no one else the support to my family, only to our lawyer and the directors of my company (Televisa) and this is on paper with the name of the lawyer, Galilea explained.

The Mexican actress, he completely denied that his sister’s departure was due to a favor from “El Barbas.”

As Galilea Montijo herself would declare, her sister Paola Caudillo did spend three years in the Guadalajara Women’s Prison, where she was accused of possession of substances.

It would be in 2005 when the sister of the remembered presenter of “Tv life“,” Little Giants “” TVO “, among others, left the prison.

It would be Montijo Torres herself who would comment on how difficult it was for her and her family to see her sister go through this difficult process.

Seeing your mother suffer, because nobody likes it and because thank God it is to live again, because then she is the girl of the house, the smallest, our baby and seeing her go through that process would be very hard, very hard he commented to the program.

Paola Caudillo, name of the sister of the model of magazines like “H men“, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres was in the Guadalajara Women’s Prison.

After his departure, Isaías Ávalos with whom he had a daughter in 2008, assured that “Gali“He supported his sister, to whom he sent money to tend a haberdashery in Guadalajara.

It was last Friday when the Televisa colleague for more than 14 years, who ventured into acting with productions such as “Until the money do us part“,” The hidden truth “,” El Premio Mayor “, among others, resumed his social networks in which he clarified the alleged links and asked the media to stop.