Galilea Montijo, Vicente Fernández sang to him on stage

Galilea Montijo was one of the figures who added to the nostalgic messages of condolences when remembering one of the most special nights with Vicente Fernandez.

The “presenter”, Galilea Montijo, shared with his 9.4 million subscribers, deeply regretted the departure of the singer and also his countryman, both being from Guadalajara.

The “Today’s driver”, Martha Galilea Montijo Montijo Torres, would show mixed emotions, with sadness and emotion she bid farewell to one of the great figures of the show in Mexico.

In addition to being natives of the same city, the beautiful Guadalajara where on one occasion, Vicente Fernandez I would sing to him on stage.

Galilea Montijo, Vicente Fernández sang to him on stage. Photo: Instagram Capture

In the video clip, “Gali”Appears next to“The Charro of Huentitán“, A night that now the”tapathy”Will treasure in his heart after the recent departure of Vicente Fernández:“ A birthday that I will never forget ”, mentions the“ youtuber ”.

What sad news … Don Chente dear … A birthday that I will never forget, reads the message that the famous 48-year-old shared on her social networks.

The “businesswoman”Who has collaborated in variety and reality shows would fulfill the dream of many fans of the native of Huentitán, El Alto after he dedicated his mañanitas with his unique voice.

I love you, wrote @aldorendon

Your countryman. Guadalajara, the cradle of what will continue to be “El Rey”, commented @kaffievillano

An angel putting good music to the kingdom of heaven, said @juanpidolande

Comments from colleagues and friends of the magazine model such as “H men”It was immediate, this added to that of his most loyal followers who were able to appreciate the video shared 22 hours ago from the official account of the”Today’s driver“, and other programs such as” Vida Tv “, and” Pequeños Gigantes “, among others.

What envy !!! I love you, One v! No to say goodbye to my chente, God and the Blessed Virgin, they have it in their Holy Hands, Amen, what a beautiful memory.

In the middle of the recording you can hear the powerful voice of “Chente“Who played the beautiful”TV actress”The song“ I toast to your birthday ”, while the actress of“ El Premio Mayor ”listened to it on stage.

I’m going to toast for you

Here in my loneliness

Thinking about your birthday

Without remembering more

What the fire of pain

It hurt me so much

These are just a few lines from the song that the famous 81-year-old artist performed in the middle of one of the past anniversaries of Martha Galilea Montijo Torres.